They manage to install and run Windows 10X on a PC without using a virtual environment

Windows 10X is slowly getting closer to its launch (we even have a leaked version already. Trial version users will be the first to savor some of the new features that will be rolled out in current versions of Windows 10. And for the most impatient, there is always the most daring option.

An option that the Twitter user has made publishes ADeltaXForce, which shows on his social network account and for the more daring, such as Windows 10X can be installed on a conventional PC and without having to use a virtual machine.

Windows 10X without virtual machine

We know that Windows 10X will arrive first on mainstream computers, to those of a “simple” screen for later, when the models of double screen or flexible or folding screen arrive, expand in that sector.

If you REALLY want to test Windows 10X on your Surface Pro 7 (any configuration) here is the ffu to flash into your device (eg from WinPE): https://t.co/Rl0oLDgVQE So far everything should work just fine, including orientation. – ADeltaX (@ADeltaXForce) January 25, 2021

What if ADeltaXForce I had already managed to install Windows 10X on a Surface Pro 7, now repeat the move but bringing the new Microsoft operating system to a conventional PC. An option for those who want to try Windows 10X without waiting and without having to use a virtual machine.

ADeltaXForce has provided a guide, this one, to carry out the whole process and a link that appears in the tweet where you can download the image. A process that will cause the current system to be lost, since the image will rewrite the contents of the PC. Data and applications are thus lost.

Apparently, this user claims that after carrying out the whole process, the system works properly. That said, we are not responsible if someone decides to follow the tutorial and proceed with the installation. We will continue to wait for the release of the official version by Microsoft.

Via | MSPU