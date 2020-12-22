They prepare the return of “The Ingalls Family” to television with a new version after 40 years

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The iconic American series “The Ingalls Family” could return to television screens 40 years after its last broadcast – on March 21, 1983 – and it would be with a new version.

As revealed by the specialized media The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content would have partnered with Friendly Family Productions to develop this new production that is still in an early stage.

It would be about a one-hour drama based on the novels by Laura Ingalls Wilder, chronicling her childhood experiences in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Minnesota in the late 19th century.

Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content are frequent contributors to series including Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” TNT’s “The Alienist,” and Apple’s “Defending Jacob.” Paramount is also developing a series based on the movie “Flashdance.”

Some TV movies followed the end of the original series, and ABC aired a miniseries based on the books in 2005.

The original series was based on the adaptation of the novel “Little House on the Prairie” written by American novelist Laura Ingalls Wilder, between 1932 and 1943. It starred Michael Landon (who also directed more than 80 episodes), Melissa Gilbert, Karen Grassle, and Melissa Sue Anderson. It aired for nine seasons on NBC between 1974 and 1983.

It became a television series after the success of the television movie of the same name, filmed months earlier, in 1973.

Landon, played Charles Ingalls, father of the famous family, but was also responsible for the team, since he was in charge of the production. According to Melissa Gilbert, Landon’s alcohol and tobacco problems led to several problems with the rest of the cast. On April 5, 1991, the actor was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which had already metastasized to the liver and lymph nodes. He passed away in Los Angeles on July 1, 1991 at the age of 54.

Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls herself, also revealed to host Andy Cohen in 2017 that the director Oliver Stone intensified sexually harassing her in a casting.

On the other hand, Melissa sue anderson, who played Mary Ingalls, he lives in Montreal and his career didn’t get off the ground either after the already legendary series. According to some of her biographies, the actress had everything to shine in Hollywood, but after reject the role by Emmeline Lestrange on “The blue Lagoon”For having too many nudes, she never found a similar opportunity again.

Nowadays, Karen Grassle, who played Caroline Ingalls, He is 78 years old and lives in San Francisco, California. She is still working as an actress and is also working as a writer. He even just opened his own YouTube channel.

Katherine MacGregor, the artist who gave life to the character of Mrs. Harriet Oleson passed away on November 13, 2018,

|