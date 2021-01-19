They pressure Apple to expel Telegram from the App Store, why?

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has been, in a certain way, the trigger for all the events that have occurred in recent days around messaging apps for our mobile devices, since it was on his own initiative that he decided to notify users of the change in the conditions of use of the application for, at first, on February 8. Although just a few days ago that deadline was modified until May 15.

At the same time we had an exceptional historical event, such as the storming of the Capitol on January 6 by an angry mob for which tomorrow he will become former president of the United States. That provoked a unanimous response from big technology companies for (according to them) preventing the applications hosted on their platforms from serving as loudspeakers for those “hate and violence” speeches radical groups. So the result was immediate: the immediate closure of a social network called Parler, to which a large part of Trump’s followers left.

How do we get to Telegram?

The fact is that both events have come together in a kind of perfect storm within Telegram in recent days: on the one hand, an exponential growth of users due to that WhatsApp decision and, on the other, the arrival of many of those users considered radical to the conversations and groups of the Pável Dúrov application. So there are already groups that have asked for the immediate expulsion of the app from the Apple store, specifically.

This was reported by WSJ in a news item in which the request made by this ‘Coalition for a safer web’ is discovered, in which it urges those of Tim Cook to remove Telegram from its store for iOS since, as with Parler, “has not moderated and prevented violent content from and extremist rampant in their service. ”

For the president of that coalition, Marc Ginsberg, “Telegram stands out by itself as the super broadcaster [del discurso de odio], even compared to Parler. “Despite the fact that the messaging app has already removed some accounts that post” racist and anti-Semitic “messages that” call for violence, “although certain feeds remain active. Hence the complaints.

In any case, we will see how this battle that has been organized around what happened on January 6 in Washington ends and that is subverting a principle that, for example, the European Union maintains against all odds in situations of this type such as that, who should decide and order these vetoes and closures of services, It should not be so much the discretion of the companies as the justice and its judges.

