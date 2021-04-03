They publish leaked personal data of more than 500 million Facebook users

- Advertisement -

Facebook is once again in the spotlight when it comes to the leakage of personal data, as an information published this Saturday afternoon by Business Insider, reveals that leaked personal data of more than 500 million people has just been published. users from about 106 countries, including Spain, in an Internet piracy forum, now widely available for free.

Among the personal data are telephone numbers, user identifiers, dates of birth, full names, and even in some cases even email addresses, among others.



Those affected could become victims of phishing and scams

All these personal data now published are two years old, obtained before the company closed a security breach in August 2019. Despite this, according to a series of inquiries that the aforementioned publication has been able to carry out with a sample, these data they are still valid today.

For Alon Gal, chief technology officer at the cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, who was the one who discovered the posting of leaked personal data on the aforementioned forum today, this data could allow bad actors to take action against them. users affected by phishing or scams.

More specifically, it points out that:

A database of that size containing private information, such as phone numbers of many of Facebook’s users, would certainly lead to bad actors taking advantage of the data to carry out social engineering attacks. [o] hacking attempts

Gal already had knowledge of the existence of the leaked data since this past January, when a user of the same hacking forum announced the existence of an automated bot capable of offering the phone numbers of millions of Facebook users, a bot that for Certainly it was also reported by Motherboard, also verifying the legitimacy of the data it offers.

At this point, Gal notes that Facebook can no longer do much to help affected users, as the leaked data is now visible to users with rudimentary knowledge to access.

In this sense, the only possibility that Facebook has is to notify affected users so that they can take action on the matter and take measures to avoid possible problems as a result of the use of their data.