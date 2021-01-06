They revealed details of the romance between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

- Advertisement -

The actress Olivia wilde, 36, and the singer Harry Styles, 26, fell in love in the middle of filming. Their story began as a behind-the-scenes friendship that ended in an explosive romance. The surprising first Hollywood couple of the year are working together on “Don’t Worry Darling,” Wilde’s second film as a director who also stars alongside the former One Direction.

Magazine People reported that their relationship turned romantic on the filming set. “What started as a close friendship quickly turned romantic,” a source told the aforementioned publication. “They all saw it coming. During breaks, he couldn’t stay away and would visit his trailer. “

Styles was photographed by the paparazzi visiting his castmate and director’s dressing room during filming, standing just outside the door wearing a mask as Wilde leaned out to chat with his star.

The film, set in the 1950s, stars Florence Pugh as a housewife who discovers an unsettling truth while living in an isolated community in California. Styles, who plays Pugh’s character’s husband, replaced the original actor Shia LaBeouf shortly before filming began.

Wilde told Vogue who decided to choose Styles after seeing him in “Dunkirk” and “did a little victory dance” when he officially joined the filmwhich also stars Chris Pine and Dakota Johnson.

Pine also spoke of his joy at the incorporation of the British singer to the project. “Harry Styles is an absolute pleasure. He is one of the most professional people I have ever met. It could not be nicer, “said the actor in statements to ET.

Wilde and Styles confirmed their unexpected romance by appearing in public holding hands at the singer’s agent’s wedding, which took place this weekend at Rancho San Ysidro in Montecito, California.

“They were affectionate with each other, they held hands and they looked very happy. They have been dating for a few weeks, “said a source with knowledge of the subject to the magazine. People.

In the photos, obtained by the site Page SixWilde is seen in a long floral dress as he holds hands with Styles, who is wearing an all-black suit paired with a white button-up shirt. Both actors also wear face masks.

This week they were also seen at the singer’s home in Los Angeles.

The romance goes public weeks after Wilde and his longtime partner, actor Jason Sudeikis, announced that they had split. They are the parents of two children: Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4. The former couple began dating in 2011 and Sudeikis proposed to her in 2012, but they never married.

Wilde was married to director Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011.

Olivia “would not allow a romantic relationship to get in the way of her work, so everything they are doing is being done with care,” a source told ET.

The romance may come as a surprise to some, considering the news of Wilde’s split from Sudeikis, which officially ended in November. However, the actors “separated almost a year ago,” according to the source of the aforementioned media. “Olivia and Jason talk all the time and they are still around for the kids. It is highly unlikely that this news took him by surprise. “

It is the first relationship that the actress has made public since she and Sudeikis ended their engagement. Although they are no longer together, the exes seem to have the best breakup in Hollywood, they are often photographed hugging and smiling during outings with their children.

Meanwhile, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer previously dated the Victoria’s Secret model, Camille Rowe30-year-old Portuguese model Sara sampaio, 28, and the chef and blogger, Tess ward, 27. He was also a couple of the singer Taylor Swift, 31, the model Kendall jenner, 25, and the late television host Caroline flack in 2011, when he was 17 and she was 32.

