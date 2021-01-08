They revealed the reasons for the success in the rehabilitation of Rafael Amaya: Julio César Chávez, disposition and humility

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The actor Rafael Amaya surprised all of Mexico at the beginning of December 2020 when he confirmed that his absence from the show business occurred due to his addictions to drugs and alcohol, but a few days after leaving the rehab clinic, it was boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. who revealed how this process was carried out.

The son of boxer Julio César Chávez stressed that Rafael Amaya’s rehabilitation was achieved because he decided to enter the Baja del Sol clinic in Culiacán, Sinaloa, as well as his interest in overcoming this bitter drink.

In an interview with Tell me what you know, the athlete who has been very close to the actor, detailed the reasons why the treatment of the actor who gave life to “Aurelio Casillas” worked in The Lord of the heavens, the successful Telemundo series.

“Yes, it has been a good option (to enter Julio César Chávez’s clinic), but above all his desire, disposition and humility”, commented.

The boxer highlighted that other important factors in Amaya’s rehabilitation were her presence and that of her father, the consecrated former boxer Julio César Chávez, who is the owner of the Baja del Sol rehabilitation clinics.

He took the opportunity to ensure that if the actor was able to get out of the pothole in which he was “everyone can.”

The 43-year-old histrion left the rehabilitation center on December 22, since he has been in the company of his parents in Culiacán, Sinaloa, with whom he celebrated the holidays. He was also in the company of his great friend and promoter of his recovery, the singer Roberto Tapia.

“My compadre Rafa Amaya is coming to spend Christmas with us too … It will be the first Christmas that my compadrito and I are going to throw ourselves together”, Tapia commented last month to The sun rises.

The relationship between Rafael Amaya and Roberto Tapia is not only one of friends, but one of compadrazgo, and it is that the actor is godfather to the singer’s daughter, who does not know of the addiction problems that he had to face this year.

“I lost my inner peace, the love I had for my family, for my work. Little by little I was immersed in the dark mud of alcohol and drugs, living all the possible excesses that have been and have been ”, recalled Amaya himself in an exclusive interview published by People in spanish.

The publication highlighted that when Amaya arrived at the Baja del Sol clinic he was still psychotic and believing himself The Lord of the heavens, but in a few months it achieved a remarkable evolution.

Roberto Tapia and Julio César Chávez are two of the great people responsible for the actor’s rehabilitation and both supported him in their own way.

It was Tapia who confirmed that his compadre was influenced by his character as “Aurelio Casillas” in The Lord of the heavens, but he decided to rescue him from addictions and traveled from Cualiacán to Acapulco, Guerrero, where he found it “in bad condition, but wishing someone would help him. We grabbed his things and put them in the car and we started back ”.

At the clinic, he was greeted by the former boxer, who also offered a crude account of how he saw Amaya: “We didn’t want to tell him, but yes he got a little psychotic, still believing himself The Lord of the heavens. But the days have passed and now months and Rafa’s evolution has been incredible ”.

Since February 2019, versions of Amaya’s status were circulating, who in mid-2018 stopped appearing in The Lord of the heavens.

|