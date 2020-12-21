They secure millionaire lawsuit of TV Azteca against Javier Ceriani

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

One more controversy joins the conflict starring Daniel Bisogno and Javier Ceriani, the journalists of shows who have recently been confronted with each other for a series of offenses made by the presenter of Windowing. And it is that to this controversy would be added the own television station of the Ajusco, because according to versions, He would already be studying the possibility of launching a millionaire lawsuit against the Argentine.

And it is that according to the journalist Jorge Carbajal, who has a program of shows on his channel YouTube Production Company 69, the television station is available to take legal action against the journalist from TV star.

“The entire legal team is analyzing the possibility of suing Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain and even the program Gossip No Like! because according to them it was very delicate what Javier and Elisa discussed the day they answered Bisogno, who spoke about Ricardo Salinas Pliego and Alberto Ciurana and about the son of Ricardo Salinas, and of Pati Chapoy, obviously ”, express.

Carbajal assured that it would be a millionaire demand that the group of businessmen would undertake against Ceriani, so they are scrupulously reviewing all the details of the scandalous statements of the Argentine.

“They say that for this reason they are willing to initiate a millionaire lawsuit against Javier and Elisa. I don’t know if this proceeds or not, what I have clear is that the legal team of TV Azteca is studying it point by point and they are analyzing it in many of the programs where they came to talk about Pati, Ciurana, Ricardo, they are analyzing everything, to see how they can handle things, and they are not really interested in apologizing for anything, “he added.

And is that according to the journalist, the legal team of TV Azteca seeks to examine every detail to find the ideal way to proceed legally.

The scandal has escalated to such a degree that For more than a week, when Bisogno expressed himself negatively about Ceriani, Pati Chapoy’s collaborator has not appeared on the forum not even his colleagues have made any statement in this regard, so it is strongly speculated that he would be “punished” and without pay.

It is said that it will be until February when Bisogno will appear again on the screen of Aztec TV, and according to the versions, the driver and Pati Chapoy They flatly refused before the high command of the television station to offer an apology to Javier Ceriani on his television program, negotiating that they be allowed to do so, but through social networks, a fact that did not materialize.

For his part, from the day after being the target of the Mexica’s attacksno, he expressed his repudiation and classified the driver as “misogynist”, “frustrated with a double life”, and “homophobic gay”, in addition to having pointed out the gravity to address him in feminine, being that he is a cisgender man.

In addition to this, the team of Gossip No Like! took up a news story that the magazine released a few months ago TV Notes, where Daniel Bisogno is shown kissing a young man in a club from the Zona Rosa of Mexico City. According to the information presented, the then 18-year-old and Bisogno had an intimate approach beyond kissing in the Pub.

|