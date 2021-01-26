Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksFacebook

They sell the phone numbers of 500 million Facebook users

By Brian Adam
0
0
Facebook Logo.jpg
Facebook Logo.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Apparently the phone numbers of more than 500 million Facebook users, have been accessible -and for sale- on the Internet. A developer has created a Telegram bot that provides the phone numbers of users of the social network from more than fifteen countries, including the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada.

A hacker has created a Telegram bot that allows knowing the phone number of any Facebook user

All you have to do is enter the user’s Facebook ID (which can be obtained from their profile URL) for the bot to point out their phone number. The bot also works in reverse: if you enter a phone number, it will tell you what the user’s Facebook ID is and you will be able to know what their profile is.

Yes, the bot provides access only to the first digits of the phone number wanted. If you want to have all the complete information, you will have to buy a series of credits. Each credit is worth $ 20, and up to 10,000 can be purchased if desired.

The information is not completely up-to-date, as it contains records for years, but Facebook has confirmed to Motherboard that the vulnerability existed, although it was fixed in August 2019. That is, the developer of the Telegram bot could have access to those records thanks to a vulnerability that allowed for mass scrapping on Facebook and obtaining users’ phone numbers.

Facebook users often provide their phone to the social network for various reasons, such as recovering their password or, until 2019, to be able to receive contact suggestions.

But in addition, the phone number is also requested in order to have access to double authentication, which, in theory, would provide them with more security on the social network. Facebook would send an SMS to their phone number if there is an unacknowledged access attempt to their account, so they can certify that they are perhaps themselves, trying to enter from another location.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps Reviews

YouTube removed 500,000 COVID-19 fake news videos in one year

Brian Adam - 0
The fight against disinformation by YouTube has been active for some time and on several fronts: at the beginning of January a hot topic...
Read more
Tech News

This Week in History: January 25-31

Brian Adam - 0
January 25, 1949: the first Emmy Awards are presented in the United States One of the most famous awards in the United States...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first phone with a low power OLED screen

Brian Adam - 0
Via Samsung Until now we thought that we knew all the specifications of the new Samsung flagship, but we do not. The...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©