“They thought he was lifeless”: details of the spectacular accident suffered by the son of “La Güereja”

Last Saturday, January 3, Felipe Marín, son of the comedian María Elena Saldaña, the popular Güereja, was involved in a car accident, as reported by a local newspaper, the 20-year-old was driving his truck through a subdivision of Lomas de Cocoyoc, in the state of Morelos, when it slammed into other vehicles and a pole.

The publication cited residents of the area who They assured that the young man was driving while intoxicated, which is why he lost control and the accident occurred. Although this information has not been confirmed or communicated, neither by the famous actress nor by local authorities, now there is a video and new speculations about what happened.

The program First hand released a video that shows the damage caused to three parked vehicles, in a few seconds you can see how spectacular the accident is and you can see a detail that attracted attention. And it is that according to the shadow reflected on the grass at the foot of the crashed truck, that of a person who was taking video of the accident scene, could correspond to that of María Elena Saldaña herself, who has not issued any statement to the media or on social networks.

According to the journalist of the broadcast Gustavo Adolfo Infante, sources close to what happened told him that allegedly Felipe was not at the wheel of the truck rather it would have been one of the young men who were on board with him on Saturday afternoon.

“You know the son, he is the same size as María Elena, he is very small, he is very petit, so María Elena has a car and to drive the car she has special devices to be able to reach the brake, the accelerator, the levers, to be able to see, and this truck was not owned by María Elena, so it did not have these accessories, for which I consider and according to what sources from the state of Oaxtepec, Cocoyoc have told me, that it was not Felipe who was driving ”, said the driver .

And it is that Felipe Marín would have been the only person of legal age involved in the incident, because according to the information released, his companions would be 14, 16 and 17 years old. It has also been reported that the truck in which the group of young people were traveling and in which they were impacted is not owned by either Felipe or María Elena Saldaña, it belongs to the parents of one of the teenagers.

It turned out that apparently one of the boys took the vehicle because their parents were not in the state of Morelos, but on a trip to Chiapas, from where they had to return immediately after being notified of the dangerous accident. so the implication of the son of La Güereja what happened is in question.

“According to witnesses, they comment that Felipe was taken out of the truck in an unconscious state, presumably drunk, by surveillance personnel of the subdivision, who believed that he was lifeless, fortunately within minutes he reacted and decided to take him to the emergency room while the other boys They were also taken to another hospital l “, communicated the host of the broadcast Mónica Noguera.

It is known that the sum derived from the replacement costs of the ruined vehicles would amount to half a million pesosAccording to the figure provided by the insurer: “María Elena would be willing to pay the expenses if her son was driving, but everything indicates that María Elena’s son is not the one who was driving the truck,” said Gustavo Adolfo Infante .

