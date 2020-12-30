They uncover dirty laundry from “Hoy”: Galilea Montijo asked to borrow money and “Negro” Araiza insinuated an infidelity

- Advertisement -

In the broadcast of the penultimate day of this 2020, the drivers of Today they played the “flour challenge”, a dynamic in which the cast faced each other in pairs to confess what they experienced throughout the year.

Andrea Escalona and Lambda García admitted to having found love this year. Throughout the year, Andrea was involved in some rumors that paired her with Paul Stanley, her partner and host of Today and with the actor Arath de La Torre, once they shared a photograph together from the stage of “El Cuarentorio Cómico”.

However, The charismatic presenter confessed that she closes the year in a relationship in which she is very pampered and she is extremely happy. In addition, he shared that in this 2020 he managed to become independent.

Paul Stanley and ‘El Burro’ van Rankin also confessed to having been unfaithful to their partners and even admitted that they could not lend their cell phones to their respective partners. Although they did not offer more details about it, their confession aroused the astonishment of the other drivers. In this same sense, the driver Raúl Araiza also uncovered an infidelity.

Although it was not his turn to play, ‘El Negro’ Araiza rushed in and smashed his face on the pillow full of talcum powder when they asked the drivers if they had been unfaithful to their partners. Thus, the presenter hinted at an infidelity.

Stanley and van Rankin also confessed that this year they resorted to cosmetic interventions such as Botox injections and Paul also admitted to dieting throughout this year to be healthier. Marisol González also confessed to being the driver who most cares about taking care of her silhouette. The drivers pointed out that the also model surpasses Galilea, who is known for taking care of her figure.

In the dynamics it was uncovered that the driver Galilea Montijo had to borrow money this year. When the drivers were asked who had to borrow, Galilea filled her face with white dust, hinting that she faced such a situation in 2020. It did not specify how much it was or under what circumstances it did.

The game also allowed the conductors to recall some anecdotes, such as that time Andrea Escalona’s “clothes were thrown for ugly in Acapulco” or when the conductors Paul and van Rankin got tattooed live.

The morning entertainment show went through a particularly difficult year. After the unfortunate passing of Magda Rodriguez In November of this year, the drivers had to face the duel of losing the head of the program and a series of rumors about an alleged wave of layoffs.

With Andrea Rodriguez as Magda’s substitute, rumors began to circulate about an alleged renewal in the driver’s staff. However, these rumors were denied by the same producer, who admitted that there will be changes in Today, but it will not affect the presenters. It is allegedly a group of four reporters who will join the program in the first days of January.

Also, lMagda’s sister and substitute intends to modernize the set where the show is recorded. In an interview with ‘Las Estrellas’, Magda also shared that she intends to change the color palette of the morning magazine. Recently, The program has been involved in a series of controversies regarding the broadcasts of the last days of the year.

After the sensitive death of the famous composer and musician Armando Manzanero, the television show was singled out for not sharing the news and not paying tribute to the character, as did the morning program on the Ajusco television station. Several media outlets indicated that this error was due to the fact that the show decided to record their last shows of the year no longer do live broadcasts.

