‘They were left in the lurch’ – a man whose mother is in a nursing home beaten by Covid-19

Well-known sports commentator Mac Dara Mac Donncha spoke about his mother’s story at Nightingale Nursing Home in Ballinasloe on RnaG’s First Place program

The son of one of the people living in a Galway nursing home affected by a Covid-19 outbreak has said it is a “grave sin” that the Health Service Executive has not provided more support to the homeowners.

In an interview with RTÉ RnaG, well-known sports commentator Mac Dara Mac Donncha, whose mother, Bríd ‘ac Dhonncha, lives in the nursing home, it was unsatisfactory that the people living there were left “in the lurch” by the HSE. He said they should be shown more “respect”.

Mac Donncha spoke about the story of Nightingale Nursing Home in Ballinasloe on the program Starting place in the evening.

“It simply came to our notice then. People knew when this started back in March and April the big difficulties and problems in the nursing homes… They had all summer to make sure this didn’t happen again, it’s not good that enough.

“These are people who have served… My mother taught in various schools in Cavan and Galway for perhaps thirty years, she has given great service to the state, she and everyone else in the world deserve better than this. this nursing home. ”

One nurse and one carer were on duty at the center from eight o’clock yesterday morning until last night and although the two were given a break, they had to return to work in the home this morning, Mac Donncha said.

The matter was disclosed by a GP, with the permission of the centre’s management because, it was said, the HSE was not paying any attention to the matter.

He explained that the housekeepers had contacted the HSE looking for nurses and carers to work in place of workers who had contracted the virus but were told to contact a nursing agency.

The agency indicated that they did not have anyone available for the care.

1,042 new cases of crown virus confirmed in the North, five more killed

Mac Dara Mac Donncha said that the HSE had promised to provide two in the morning but they did not arrive. It was an evening when one person was finally delivered.

Mac Donncha said that the story showed the generosity of the community as offers of help came from carers in Kerry, Donegal and other counties who were willing to help the home.

Mac Donncha praised the management and staff of Nightingale Nursing Center and said they had given excellent care to his mother and the others who live there.

He said there had been tough restrictions in place since the start of the pandemic and that neither he nor two other members of the family had seen his mother since last February. In fact, only two of the family were allowed to be nominated to visit their mother.

Mac Donncha said there was no case of the Covid-19 in the apartment during the spring.

He said that what was to be done now was to “relieve the medical staff in the nursing home and to respect the 27 people in that nursing home, to respect them as human beings”. He would have to say to them “we are not going to leave you there in the lurch without your help”. His mother and all the patients needed to be “respected”, he said.

The doctor who attends people at the center said 25 of the 27 people staying there and many of the staff had now contracted the virus.

TD Michael Fitzmaurice spoke in the Dáil today and said that despite the Health Service Executive’s commitment to staff the center, “no one came” this morning.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was investigating the matter.