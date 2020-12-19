Things are getting worse faster than we predicted – Dr Tony Holohan

- Advertisement -

The Covid-19 was built by 1222 others on this island today

Coronavirus conditions are deteriorating on this island. Thirteen people died north of the border in 24 hours and four others who died recently were confirmed to be the cause of the virus. As a result, Covid-19 has killed 1,183 people since the beginning of the pandemic. A further 640 people have been diagnosed with the disease, bringing the total to 61,437 since March. The virus has 427 hospitalized patients and 30 of them in intensive care centers.

South of the border it was announced that we had 582 cases of the disease today and another six had died as a result. The virus has now killed 2,149 people on this side and infected 78,254 people. Covid-19 has 198 patients and 34 of them are in intensive care units.

Chief Health Officer Dr Tony Holohan said today that things were deteriorating very quickly: “Today’s figures are evidence that things are deteriorating faster than we had predicted. If people are careful now we can mitigate the impact of the disease in the coming weeks and protect the vulnerable. ”