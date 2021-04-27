Thinking of a 5.1 for your home? The latest is Dolby Atmos 11.1.4

The sound bars have been gradually displacing the systems of cheap surround speakers . Its installation is much simpler and cleaner, and thanks to the sound three-dimensional, it is possible to make up for the absence of rear-mounted speakers. However, they also give rise to spectacular combinations, as is the case with the best soundbar that Samsung has launched on the market.

Announced last February, the HW-Q950A is the first soundbar on the market to offer sound 11.1.4. With this, we have 11 spatial channels distributed horizontally, a bass channel, and four vertical sound channels, all coming from the ceiling in this case.

HW-Q950A: the first 11.1.4 soundbar

In 2016, Samsung was the first manufacturer to launch a 5.1.4 soundbar, and in 2018 they were the first to do so with 7.1.4. This year they have released the Q950T with sound 9.1.4, but it has been overshadowed by the 11.1.4 of the Q950A. The setup to achieve this sound couldn’t be simpler, as there is only a front soundbar, two rear satellites, and a subwoofer. However, each of the speakers in turn hides more speakers that are responsible for offering the multi-channel sound so interesting that it offers.

For this, the front soundbar is responsible for firing up to seven different sound channels. We have three fronts, and two on each side that are responsible for offering surround sound that bounces off different parts of the wall to reach the user in an almost circular way. On the rear, we have a normal channel and a surround channel that also bounces laterally on each side. With this, we have the 11 channels in total.

In turn, in the front part we have vertical sound through two channels that are oriented towards the ceiling, as in the rear speakers with one channel each towards the ceiling, completing the 11.1.4 sound together with the subwoofer for an experience each. closer to what cinemas offer.

616 W of power for $ 1,800

The soundbar is compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X sound for the best audiovisual experience. It can be controlled with the mobile or with the One Remote, being able to use it even without cables. The total power of the bar is 616 W RMS, and its price at the moment reaches $ 1,800 in United States. If you settle for 9.1.4, the Q950T is already available in Spain for 849 euros.