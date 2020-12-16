Third-generation AirPods with design similar to AirPods Pro …

- Advertisement -

According to a new report from the medium TheElec, the third-generation AirPods will cost around $ 200. It is rumored that they will have the design of the AirPods Pro but without noise cancellation features. When will they be released?

Third-generation AirPods for the first half of 2021

The rumor focuses on a trimmed version of the AirPods Pro, although it is very likely that it will be released as a new generation of the original AirPods. There is talk of 20% cheaper than the Pro version, so it would go from 249 dollars to 200 approximately.

This price is the same as the second generation AirPods with wireless charging case, it may be that these end up being replaced by the third generation. The best of the situation would be that this new model would not have a price increase. Would only the design change? It probably includes some new feature inside, as well as a battery upgrade.

The design of the AirPods Pro would become part of the original AirPods, taking into account that Apple intends to change the design of its Pro model based on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds as announced Bloomberg.

A long-awaited generation since the beginning of 2020

Ming-Chi Kuo reported in April 2020 that Apple was already working on this release. You will probably adopt the system in package (SiP) that will allow you to fit more components in a small space. He later reported that its design will be similar to the AirPods Pro with interchangeable tips and a shorter length.

TheElec report details that a South Korean supplier will be in charge of developing the SiP for third-generation AirPods. This system will include the H1 chip with a «simple square shape» instead of a “round shape” like the AirPods Pro.