Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Third-generation AirPods with design similar to AirPods Pro …

By Brian Adam
0
0
Airpods De Tercera Generación Similares A Airpods Pro.jpg
Airpods De Tercera Generación Similares A Airpods Pro.jpg

Must Read

Apps

Amazon Luna game streaming now available on the first Android, first in the United States

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon is ready to compete with Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now and Microsoft Game Pass: its video game subscription service begins its...
Read more
Apple

Third-generation AirPods with design similar to AirPods Pro …

Brian Adam - 0
According to a new report from the medium TheElec, the third-generation AirPods will cost around $ 200. It is rumored that they will...
Read more
Apps

Facebook will allow celebrities to pay for receiving a live greeting

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook is developing a new tool that allow you to pay celebrities and content creators for a chance to interact with them on a...
Read more
Facebook

WhatsApp Plus and the trick to reply to a message without being “online”

Brian Adam - 0
The Christmas and New Year holidays are approaching and many like to wear WhatsApp to send greetings to someone or simply congratulate. ...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

According to a new report from the medium TheElec, the third-generation AirPods will cost around $ 200. It is rumored that they will have the design of the AirPods Pro but without noise cancellation features. When will they be released?

Third-generation AirPods for the first half of 2021

The rumor focuses on a trimmed version of the AirPods Pro, although it is very likely that it will be released as a new generation of the original AirPods. There is talk of 20% cheaper than the Pro version, so it would go from 249 dollars to 200 approximately.

This price is the same as the second generation AirPods with wireless charging case, it may be that these end up being replaced by the third generation. The best of the situation would be that this new model would not have a price increase. Would only the design change? It probably includes some new feature inside, as well as a battery upgrade.

The design of the AirPods Pro would become part of the original AirPods, taking into account that Apple intends to change the design of its Pro model based on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds as announced Bloomberg.

A long-awaited generation since the beginning of 2020

Ming-Chi Kuo reported in April 2020 that Apple was already working on this release. You will probably adopt the system in package (SiP) that will allow you to fit more components in a small space. He later reported that its design will be similar to the AirPods Pro with interchangeable tips and a shorter length.

TheElec report details that a South Korean supplier will be in charge of developing the SiP for third-generation AirPods. This system will include the H1 chip with a «simple square shape» instead of a “round shape” like the AirPods Pro.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Amazon Luna game streaming now available on the first Android, first in the United States

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon is ready to compete with Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now and Microsoft Game Pass: its video game subscription service begins its...
Read more
Apps

Facebook will allow celebrities to pay for receiving a live greeting

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook is developing a new tool that allow you to pay celebrities and content creators for a chance to interact with them on a...
Read more
Facebook

WhatsApp Plus and the trick to reply to a message without being “online”

Brian Adam - 0
The Christmas and New Year holidays are approaching and many like to wear WhatsApp to send greetings to someone or simply congratulate. ...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©