Third lockdown enlarges Britain’s divisions

The cracks opened by the Covid-19 disease in the United Kingdom are about to widen. Young people, the poor, small businesses and some sectors of direct contact with the public have been hit in a devastating way. The third confinement of the country will increase the differences.

The disparity between the wealthy and the dispossessed in the UK was already shocking. The British financial sector lost 3% between February and October, but hotels and restaurants lost 35%, according to the Office for National Statistics. While larger companies were able to tap into the bonanza of the equity and debt markets in the fourth quarter, smaller companies were the ones to draw the most for the £ 69 billion in state-guaranteed loans. The second-quarter data, which shows that British households saved 29% of their disposable income, reflects a large disparity in wealth levels, according to the Bank of England.

The latest restrictions, which are expected to last until at least mid-February, will exacerbate these trends. The big difference from previous lockdowns is that this time vaccines come to the rescue. Johnson wants the most vulnerable to receive at least one dose by mid-February. This outlook also justifies greater government support in the short term. Companies that went into debt to survive in 2020 have less capacity to go into debt again. For this reason, the government may have to cancel past loans, while extending other measures such as rent assistance and periods without paying the mortgage. The 4.6 billion pounds in business subsidies announced by the Treasury yesterday is little more than the beginning. If the vaccination campaign fails, the Office of Budget Responsibility predicts a succession of lockdowns and lasting damage that could eat up 6% of GDP.

Although other European countries have been more successful in controlling infections, they have made less progress in vaccines. The divisions within countries, and between some countries and others, have all the earmarks of increasing.

