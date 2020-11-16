This AI could detect COVID-19 with just the sound of our cough

Diagnosing coronavirus cases early is now a priority around the world. For this reason, hundreds of initiatives are developed in this to achieve this goal in the most efficient way. Among them, a recently presented has been the artificial intelligence (AI) model that MIT has presented as an alternative to detect COVID-19 based solely on the sound of the cough of possible patients.

Scientists Jordi Laguarta, Ferran Hueto and Brian Subirana were in charge of this research. Between the three of them, they developed the capabilities of the neural network known as ResNet50. Thanks to this, they were able to give life to a new detection model that only requires an audio of the cough to give an initial diagnosis.

From Alzheimer’s to COVID-19

Initially, the researchers had been training ResNet50 to help the Alzheimer’s detection process. However, with the arrival of the pandemic, MIT found it necessary to restructure the north of its investigation.

Once this was done, they noticed that much of the information already learned by the algorithm to detect Alzheimer’s could also work as a support when identifying COVID-19. So this program started using what it already knew about small changes in intonation and human speech to detect the presence of pulmonary complications.

What a cough reveals: beyond the human ear

Clearly, imagining that just by hearing a cough we could determine what kind of illness a person has can feel a bit unreal. However, this is because we see it from the point of view of human capabilities. But, technology and neural networks like these are capable of capturing nuances that for us always go unnoticed.

As we know, when we speak we make use of the vocal cords and, in them, infinite information is stored about us, our origins and, now, also about our health. With this in mind, the authors recall that, to cough, we use exactly the same components. Ultimately, this means that a cough can also contain great information about us. One that goes unnoticed by our ears but that the AI ​​can capture in detail.

This is how even a single cough can reveal details about us such as our gender, our mother tongue, our emotional state and, in addition, our health condition.

MIT AI detects 97% of COVID-19 cases from the sound of coughing

To test the capabilities of their ResNet50, the researchers exposed it to 2,500 audio recordings from confirmed coronavirus patients. Once the AI ​​went through them and detailed the sound of each one’s cough, it was able to detect, in 97.1% of the cases, that the individuals had COVID-19.

AI can even detect asymptomatic COVID-19 in forced cough audio

For its part, the feats of ResNet50 did not stop there. In fact, the AI ​​was also able to detect COVID-19 in asymptomatic cases only through their cough.

It should be noted here then that, within the 2,500 study participants, the AI ​​was able to identify 100% of the positive cases for coronavirus. Therefore, it has proven to be a highly useful tool for detection in this difficult-to-trace sector.

Is ResNet50 a replacement for current tests?

No, he is an ally. In the study, ResNet50 was able to determine that people had changes in their breathing patterns. But, by its nature, AI cannot offer strong proof of the presence of COVID-19.

It has been precisely for this reason that researchers have proposed that ResNet50 be used as an early warning tool. Being an algorithm, it could even be transformed to be a mobile app. In this way, the people who received the notification could immediately seek medical attention – as well as initiate preventive isolation to avoid infecting their family or friends.

Reference:

COVID-19 Artificial Intelligence Diagnosis using only Cough Recordings: DOI: 10.1109 / OJEMB.2020.3026928

.