This alternative to Google Photos offers 1TB of free storage

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

With the news about the end of unlimited space in Google Photos, many users are already looking for alternatives. This service served as a memory extension for many short storage devices. For this reason, the fact that it now becomes a paid service is terrible news for many. In that sense, we want to present you a service that offers 1TB of free storage and that you can use on Android and iOS.

Its name is Dubox, a cloud storage service with a huge quota of free space that can make you forget about the Google Photos problem.

Lots of free storage just by signing up

The complication in replacing the Google Photos service is finding another one with unlimited free storage. This is really difficult and although we do not rule out its existence, the closest thing we have available at the moment is the Dubox cloud storage. This service comes from the hand of PopInc, a subsidiary of Baidu Japan that is very much in the creation of cloud storage solutions, maps and search engines.

Through its web, Android and iOS versions we have the possibility of obtaining a replacement for Google Photos. To do this, we will take advantage of its main feature: the automatic backup of photos.

This option is enabled by default when installing the application on the smartphone. However, we can modify its frequency from the configuration options. But before all this, the first thing we must do after installing the app is to sign up for the service to also activate the free 1TB storage.

Dubox offers a very simple interface and the fact that it provides 1TB of free storage and automatic backups makes it an excellent option over Google Photos.

To prove it, follow this link.

