This Android 4K deco can store up to 32 TB of movies and series

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

android media player beelink gs-king xThe Android media players they usually have little storage capacity. Most have 16, 32 or 64 GB at most, although we can always connect external storage units or access our computer via network or NAS. Now, this player with Android allows you to have up to 32 TB of information without having to depend on more devices.

If you are looking for a NAS and Android media player, this mix may suit you best. The device is the Beelink GS-King X, which has a normal Android 9.0 player with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal memory. However, it also has two 3.5-inch bays for hard drives, being able to add up to a total of 32 TB storage. In fact, it may accept higher-capacity drives, although higher-capacity drives have not been tested because there are hardly any on the market.

Its dimensions are 165 x 118 x 106 mm, so it can be placed compactly next to the TV without taking up much space or attracting attention. With only the power cable and an HDMI we can have all our multimedia content storage solved.

Internally, the «NAS» has a processor Amlogic S922X-H 12 nm, in addition to including an HDMI 2.0 port to output 4K up to 60 Hz. We also have a Gigabit Ethernet port, WiFi 5, four USB ports, an optical output, an AV output, five high-fidelity sound ports, a card reader, and a power connector. It can decode two 4K signals at 75 FPS and 1080 at 75 FPS at the same time, which is ideal if we are going to access its content from more than one device.

beelink

We also find intelligent functionalities such as voice control with the Google Assistant. In sound it is also compatible with Hi-Fi thanks to its audio chips, in addition to DTS and Dolby.

It can be purchased now in China and on Amazon

Regarding its capacities as NAS, we do not know how the storage will be managed, nor if it supports hot swapping or RAID to avoid data loss. The included power supply is 57 watts, and knowing what the fans of these devices are like they are likely to make some noise. If what you like is complete silence, perhaps it is better to have the player on TV and have the NAS in a remote area where it cannot be heard while we are watching movies.

The price of this strange mix is ​​249 euros in China, which is what an entry-level NAS costs, and which forces us to buy a separate Android media player. Beelink says that later they will launch a model capable of playing content in 8K, so it will have HDMI 2.1. If you want to buy it on Amazon, there are already those who sell it at 369 euros.

 

