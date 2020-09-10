This Android browser based on System Webview is fast, customizable and takes up hardly any space

The ever-growing list of Android-friendly web browsers is joined by Fishpowered browser, a recent application that seeks to bring the maximum ease of navigation without underestimating the speed of loading and lightness in the app. And it succeeds: this new browser points out ways.

Browsing web pages from your mobile is so common that we don’t even pay attention to it anymore: we open the app we use the most and that’s it. But what is your preferred browser? Google Chrome is usually the most common since it usually comes standard by default, also Brave, the Samsung browser or Firefox are very popular. AND there is still room for new proposals, such as Fishpowered browser, an app of recent appearance by Google Play that is peculiar since it is based on Android webview, the system component (which in turn is based on Chrome) that allows displaying web content in other applications.

A full browser in less than 7 MB

The Fishpowered browser developer has created a very lightweight browser that, once installed on the phone, it weighs less than 7MB. Still, the app offers a huge number of options, including the ability to block trackers, privacy-impacting cookies, and ads. It offers swipe control gestures (‘swypes’), tons of themes, dark mode and much more.

Since Fishpowered browser is based on Android webview, the browser is very light, stable and updates its security with the changes that Google introduces in Chrome. The speed of loading pages and moving the different web parts is also very noticeable, as is the movement between open tabs: Fishpowered browser offers the switch between each one by simply scrolling the screen horizontally.

Fishpowered browser allows to choose search engine, dictionary and page translation service, offers listening to YouTube videos in the background and with the screen off, it can work in full screen and has three types of incognito mode: ‘Lite’, ‘Standard’ and ‘Extreme’. Depending on each level Fishpowered browser is more aggressive or less with the privacy.

This new browser works very well and is an excellent alternative to other established applications. It is currently stable, does not include ads (beyond those filtered by the browser itself) and has no in-app purchases.