This app executes actions when you press your Samsung Galaxy: launch the assistant, an application and more

With the SideSqueeze + application you can make your mobile Respond when pressed, as in some Google Pixels. It is valid for the Samsung Galaxy that include a barometer, also for the Google Pixel 5. And it allows from launching the virtual assistant to configure a whole series of settings, SideSqueeze + is super customizable.

Pressing the phone so that it responds is a simple gesture that allows you to carry out endless actions, as long as this gesture is customizable. On the Google Pixel 4, Pixel 3 and Pixel 2, the pressing gesture launches Google Assistant (Active Edge), but with the SideSqueeze + app you can perform almost any action on your phone. Not all are compatible with the gesture of squeezing since the application needs the mobile to have a barometer (it’s what allows you to record the pressure exerted on the device), but it’s worth trying if you have a compatible phone. Like the high-end Samsung Galaxy.

Press the mobile and run Assistant, the camera, an app …

SideSqueeze + analyzes the pressure exerted on the phone so that when it detects that it is being squeezed with the hands, the different custom actions are executed. The app allows you to assign gestures to squeeze once, twice, three times, four times, SideSqueeze + responds to a long press, a long double press and also when squeezing and moving the arm. By combinations it will not be.

The application needs to access certain permissions of the phone in order to obtain the data of the pressure exerted on the mobile, it is also advisable to remove the optimization of the battery. Once ready, you can configure SideSqueeze + to react to different ways of ‘squeezing’ the phone. The app allows you to adjust the minimum pressure to launch the gesture, you can configure the haptic response through vibration and, more importantly, you can associate the different types of gesture with phone and / or application actions. The list is huge: from blocking the mobile to turning on the flashlight or skipping songs, for example.

SideSqueeze + is free for most of the functions, although you need to unlock the ‘Pro’ use to have all the gestures and functions available (3.09 euros through an in-app purchase). Its operation is effective, reacts perfectly after pressing the phone, conveys the response very well and instantly executes the determined action. If you were looking for a quick way to perform actions on your phone, SideSqueeze + is for you: few gestures are as intuitive, comfortable and quick to perform as pressing the phone.

In addition to pressure gestures, SideSqueeze + allows you to execute actions by pressing the screen, with the buttons and even with the S Pen

You can download SideSqueeze + right now from Google Play: the application is in early access, but it works perfectly. Pressure actions are only possible if the phone has a barometer, something common in Samsung’s S and Note range.