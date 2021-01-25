This app tells you what your symptoms correspond to and if you can have Covid-19

- Advertisement -

We continue in a year marked by COVID-19, in which social distancing and staying at home has been the order of the day. Our country is experiencing one of the worst moments of the pandemic, this new third wave of infections is causing many Spanish hospitals are overflowing.

Many patients just having certain symptoms that could also be typical of a common cold or the flu itself go to the hospital, which should not be done. Only, if the symptoms are clear, it is advisable to go or first contact the doctor so that they can do a test and determine if we are infected to avoid infecting other people.

The Spanish Society of Immunology has created an app

SEICoV APP

Because of this, the Spanish Society of Immunology (SEI) makes a new application (SEICoV) available to help differentiate the symptoms between the common cold, flu and COVID-19. This app arises from the joint effort of the Spanish Immunology Society in collaboration with Bayesia, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and a group of doctors from all over the Spanish geography.

A tool that has been developed in accordance with published bibliographic research and that has been rmade from the analysis of data from 6,000 patients from different parts of Europe along with additional guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This totally free and open access application incorporates 28 symptoms of respiratory viral infections to a Bayesian algorithm that determines the final probability.

How to perform the symptom test with the SEICoV app

His name is SEICoV, And it is free for iOS and Android devices. Once downloaded, the first thing we will see is a main screen in which an infographic that refers to the symptoms of cold, flu and COVID.

The application will ask us if we have a series of symptoms, being able to choose as an answer 3 types of response. Based on our responses, it will conduct an analysis and provide us with the result.

Once we have completed the test, the SEICoV app itself will show us a screen in which we can see the percentage of probability of having any of these three pathologiess. Remember (as the app itself warns) that the results are not a real diagnostic test but an orientation and not a substitute for professional medical advice. In addition, the app indicates that it does not collect personal data from the user in order to ensure their privacy.

