- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

2020 has been a year marked by the COVID-19, in which social distancing and staying home has been the order of the day. But there have been cases where people seem to have wanted to break the law. While half the world was confined, there was a controversial app that was dedicated to promoting secret private parties. Fortunately, the iOS app has already been removed from the App Store this week.

Vybe Together: an app that promoted a party in the middle of COVID-19

An iOS app called Vybe Together promoted private parties during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have already banned their TikTok account and deleted most of their online presence. The creators of the application informed The Verge portal that Apple has already removed their app from the App Store.

The idea of ​​the application was to offer a platform where users could organize clandestine parties and promote them to anyone who wanted to participate. Those who were approved to join the party received the address two hours before the event.

This app that promoted secret parties during COVID-19 has been removed

Most of these gatherings would have been illegal under the current pandemic restrictions in the United States, which may explain why the app required you to submit a profile for approval before you were allowed in.

On their website, in the FAQ section of the app “Vybe Together” they recognized the danger of the pandemic, but said that the application was designed to promote “small gatherings” instead of “big parties.” Something that can also promote the spread of the virus so it is recommended to do so.

It is unknown if the app contributed substantially to people holding unsafe events, although what is certain is that it promoted “meetings every weekend” – including for this upcoming New Year’s Eve party – in a TikTok video. The Vybe Together app had just 25 posts before it was removed, and its Instagram page had fewer than 1,000 followers. The app could have previously been launched under the name Trendies, a name mentioned on its now largely empty Instagram page.

Vybe Together’s Instagram account has been deleted. Before being removed, it had only one text post. “Unfortunately because of the media,” it read. “WE DO NOT CONDEMN LARGE MEETINGS.”