This artificial skin can also feel pain

By Brian Adam
It will be used to make prostheses that will be able to feel pain in addition to heat, cold and pressure. (Photos: RMIT University)
This Artificial Skin Can Also Feel Pain

Melbourne: Australian and Bangladeshi scientists have jointly developed an artificial skin that can feel pain. It is hoped that in the future it will be used in the manufacture of prostheses that will be able to feel heat, cold and pressure as well as pain.

Ata-ur-Rehman, a PhD student at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, and his colleagues have created this skin by mimicking the transfer of pain sensation from skin to brain.

Under normal circumstances our skin feels heat, cold and pressure as normal but as soon as a condition is severe, there is a special excitement in the nerves of our skin whose signals reach our brain and cause pain. Give rise to a sense of

For example, if our hand hits a sharp hot rod, the strong signals generated in the nerves reach our brain like a sharp burst, in response to which our brain takes immediate action and we withdraw our hand. As a result of this strategy, our body is protected from any major damage or tries its best to stay safe.

This artificial fur works on exactly the same principle. It has been constantly measuring changes in temperature and pressure, and as soon as any one of them exceeds or exceeds a certain threshold, it calls it a “pain” and reports it to the central system. ۔

It is expected that in the future, in addition to pain-sensing prostheses, it will be used in humanoid robots that will be able to hear, see, smell and touch, as well as feel “pain”. ۔

Of synthetic fur Prototype details Published in the latest issue of the online and open access research journal “Advanced Intelligent Systems”.

