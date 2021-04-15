This attractive File Explorer concept relies on colored labels and tabs to improve usability

- Advertisement -

With the passage of time we have seen different proposals with which to give a different and renewed air to “Windows Explorer”. From applications with which to replace it to brilliant concepts that more than one would like to see come true. And to all these conceptual tests, now join this new redesign.

Artwork by Alur2020, a Reddit user, has created what comes to be a variant of “Windows Explorer” that we all know but giving it a different air that makes it quite attractive and much more usable.

Clean and friendlier interface

This new design is committed to the Fluent Design language and offers a clean aesthetic, especially with a side panel with acrylic transparencies. We are not going to find something disruptive, but they are changes that improve the experience.

For example, on the side, with a structure similar to the current one, shows locations anchored in the “Home”, something similar to what for example we see in macOS. Along with this section there are sections such as connected hard drives and cloud storage, represented by OneDrive and Google Drive.

File Explorer Now

Local files also appear in the sidebar and it is the user who can set the elements that interest him the most. What’s more, the tags arrive and allow to improve the location of files.

A “File Explorer” that supports the tab system so browsing through the different files becomes a less tedious task.

A “File Explorer” that resembles that design adapted to the touch screens that we saw in its day and that, who knows, if it can be reflected in some respects in future revisions of the Microsoft operating system.

More information | Reddit

Via | Neowin