this brand has launched a sunglasses with integrated smart speakers

Aether launches its first range of products that allow users take calls and listen to music through your optical compatible sunglasses and glasses. Aether’s mission is to combine design and innovative sound technology to pioneer new hearing experiences through glasses.

A pair of glasses with a built-in mobile phone to talk without hands

This brand is based on a singular vision: they want to be pioneers in the glasses of the future, for them they have integrated audio technology in their glasses. Its connectivity allows you to instantly access your music or podcast collection, and enjoy calls.

With a modern design with Asian and European influences, the Aether collection is designed to follow current trends. It has minimalist curves, clean lines and a touch that according to the brand is pleasant. Frames discreetly integrate compact audio technology without compromising look or feel. In addition, the glasses are equipped with lenses Carl Zeiss Vision and each pair weighs less than 40 grams.

As we discussed earlier, Aether works with audio engineers and manufacturers to synthesize electronics and glasses into one. Thanks to the Bluetooth 5.1 technology and Qualcomm aptX chipBuilt-in speakers on each pin offer open sound for superior audibility.

The sound emanating from smart device is transported via Bluetooth connectivity to speakers that are right next to the wearer’s ears. Users only need to lightly touch the side of their frames to activate the audio function.

The audio profile that they have integratedor is able to better adapt to the environment wherever you are, thereby enhancing directional sound clarity while minimizing background noise and safeguarding discretion when you’re on a call for example. Glasses offer three hours of playtime on a single charge. They are recharged through its brushed aluminum box that is included.

Price and availability

Its first collection of audio-enabled glasses features five models available in three color options, such as optics compatible sunglasses and blue light glasses. All Aether frames are equipped with UV-protected, anti-reflective, fog and scratch resistant lenses from Carl Zeiss Vision. Pre-orders are now available for your shipping in May 2021 via the Aether website, where you can also find more information and style options.

