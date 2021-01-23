This could be Android 12: they filter features of Google’s new operating system

- Advertisement -

You already have Android 11 ? While that happens, although it usually happens in the first months of the year, there has already been speculation about the news that the next Google operating system will bring: Android 12 .

While with Android 11 you can get a variety of improvements in the security system of your device, with Android 12 , things will change a bit.

Currently, you can get the Messenger bubbles for any type of messaging app. In addition to this, you will be able to obtain a new variable keyboard in case you must use a security key, and protection systems for your battery.

The first to receive the news were the Pixel devices, followed by Samsung, Oppo, Sony, among others, and some are still waiting for an update.

Android 11 beta is out now. (Google)

However, there are already news of what it brings Android 12 , the same one that is expected to be launched in beta during the first half of 2021.

According to information from Android Open Source Project ( AOSP ) Android 12 It would bring a function to hibernate the applications that we are not using in order to give more autonomy to the phone, as well as the storage space.

Even the portal one zero highlights that this tool will work in two ways: automatically, the system itself would detect which apps are not in use and, manually, the user would have to select these platforms so that they are suspended for as long as they want.

Also, it is stated that the energy saving and performance improvement is due to the fact that the hibernate function will automatically clear the application cache files.

At the moment it is unknown when Android 12 will officially arrive, although, in general, the official launch date is between August and September, to begin its deployment in the last quarter of 2021.