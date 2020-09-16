This famous and legendary brand goes for Xiaomi in the TV Box market

Even if our TV is old and has no smart features, a TV Box with Android TV it has become the fastest way to have a TV with extra features. In this market segment, Xiaomi has once again become the leader. There are multiple TV Boxes of this type on the market, as well as the Amazon-like Stick launched a few weeks ago.

Now as reported by the web portal tuttoandroid, Nokia also joins this war has joined the battle for the streaming war with a TV Box that for the moment reaches India, but has all the votes for us to see it in Europe in the medium term. An interesting alternative to the Mi TV Box, the price is very interesting.

Nokia Media Streamer with Android TV and great connectivity

He design Of the new Nokia TV Box It looks similar to what we have seen in the market from other brands, with a full remote control, and we can directly access different streaming platforms.

It has the Android TV operating system integrated, which gives you access to the Play Store with all the apps compatible with this operating system and applications from different platforms to access the Play Store. Version of Android TV is Android 9 Pie, which can play content with a resolution of up to Full HD.

It has a Wi-Fi connection function, so although an Ethernet connector can also be connected to a local network at home, we can download applications and play content without cable. It is equipped with a quad-core processor, in addition to 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage space, so we can download photos and applications on it as if it were a smartphone. As for sound, it provides Dolby Digital Audio, which can enhance the sound provided by the application itself and make it more immersive.

The remote control has the usual button of the assistant Google as we usually find it on the remote control of a television equipped with Android TV. Thanks to this button and the microphone built into the TV, we can ask the Google Assistant built into this Streamer what we want. Connects to TV via HDMI, so if our old TV has this connection, we can make it smart right away.

Has reached the Indian market priced at about 40 euros and it is not known at the moment when and if it will be released in Spain.