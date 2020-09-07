Tech NewsApps

This file explorer for Android has the aesthetics of Windows 95 and is a stroke of nostalgia

By Brian Adam
This file explorer for Android has the aesthetics of Windows 95 and is a stroke of nostalgia
This file explorer for Android has the aesthetics of Windows 95 and is a stroke of nostalgia

File explorers on Android there are many, but none with the interface of which we are going to show you. In Material Design times, it’s hard to find file explorers looking for just the opposite: a nostalgic punch with interfaces that remind us of operating systems from years ago.

File Manager Classic is a file explorer that has been seen in XDA Developers and has an interface that reminds us quite of the iconic Windows 95, an operating system with a design that is hard to forget. It is a free proposal that you can install on your Android, so let’s review it so that you know what you will find when installing it.

A file explorer that strikes right in nostalgia

Explorerr2

File Manager Classic can be downloaded for free from the Play Store, has a weight of only 2.7 megabytes and only requires Android 4.2 and higher to function, so its requirements are not high at all. What stands out the most is its interface, although by focusing on this point it does not neglect the key points in a file explorer.

This file explorer works like any other, with the peculiarity that its interface is different from everything we are used to seeing.

Can unzip and compress files, supports multiple formats, allows us to manage everything related to the files in the phone memory, etc. Basically, it fulfills its function as a file explorer, but with an interface quite different from what we are used to.

The only downside of the app is that has some ads, the tribute to “pay” for the application to be free. However, it is worth giving it a chance to test such a nostalgic interface on a current Android mobile.

File Manager Classic

File Manager Classic

  • Price: Free
  • Developer: Gesture guy
  • To download: For Android on Google Play

