This giant digital camera can take pictures of 3,200 megapixels

By Brian Adam
Thanks to this camera, we will be able to discover the deepest secrets of the universe in even greater detail. (Photos: Slack / LST)
Stanford: Experts at the Stanford Linear Accelerator Complex (SLAC) in the United States have developed a giant digital camera that can capture images of 3,200 megapixels (3,200 megapixels).

However, it will not be commonly used and will be installed in an astronomical observatory under a project called “Legacy Survey of Space and Time” (LST). The observatory is called the Vera Reuben Observatory and is currently under construction in Chile.

It’s not just about the big picture, but this camera can see even the faintest objects that are 100 million times dimmer than the human eye can see. That is, with the help of this camera, detailed pictures of the universe will be able to be taken which were not possible before with any astronomical telescope.

The imaging part of this camera is 61 cm long and 61 cm wide. In total, it is made up of 189 individual imaging sensors, each capable of capturing as much as 16 megapixels.

I have been working on this camera for the last five years, which was completed a few days ago. Currently, some experimental pictures have been taken of it to test its performance. A short video about it has also been posted on YouTube:

Unlike normal digital cameras, it requires extremely cold environments and operates at minus 150 degrees Fahrenheit. However, it is so powerful that it can see very distant and very dim objects very clearly. It is like the human eye seeing a candle burning thousands of miles away. To make it even easier, imagine that this camera can easily see up to a golf ball 24 kilometers away.

It is currently undergoing more rigorous testing, which is expected to be completed by mid-2021. The camera will then be delivered to its respective observatory and will help us explore the mysteries of the universe.

