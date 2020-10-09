Tech NewsApps

This great launcher has a minimalist design and saves battery on OLED screens

By Brian Adam
0
0
This great launcher has a minimalist design and saves battery on OLED screens
This Great Launcher Has A Minimalist Design And Saves Battery

Must Read

Apps

This great launcher has a minimalist design and saves battery on OLED screens

Brian Adam - 0
Ratio is a launcher that gave a lot to talk about in its beta phase and can now be downloaded in the...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Recensione: il pennino a un prezzo più basso

Brian Adam - 0
Dopo avervi raccontato la variante Ultra, testiamo anche un altro nuovo arrivato in casa Samsung: il "modello base" Galaxy Note 20. Ad agosto 2020 è...
Read more
Apps

The mobile alerts you if there is a knock on the door or the dog barks with the new sound notifications

Brian Adam - 0
Google has announced on its blog a new accessibility feature through its Instant Transcription app: sound notifications. They are something like...
Read more
Apple

Battery issues with iOS 14? Possible solutions

Abraham - 0
Apple released the final version of iOS 14 a few days ago and some users are complaining that their devices are consuming battery at...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

This great launcher has a minimalist design and saves battery on OLED screens

Ratio is a launcher that gave a lot to talk about in its beta phase and can now be downloaded in the Play Store in a stable version. It is a very minimalist proposal and different from all the launchers that we usually see, with prominence in the application categories, instead of leaving our screen full of icons.

We are going to tell you everything about this new launcher, free, ad-free and with a spectacular and minimalist design.

This is Ratio Launcher

Screenshot 20201009 091148

Ratio Launcher gave enough to speak for its design a few months ago, when it began its journey. It is a launcher with a very minimalist design, in which the main screen is starring the categories. When we click on any of them, the apps it includes are expanded. The order is automatic, but we can reorder everything completely manually. The tones of the app are in pure black, so, on a technical level, it saves battery on OLED panels.

Screenshot 20201009 091152

We can also customize the color of the icon, as well as the icon itself. We will also have access to statistics on the use of the application. The interface is quite consistent between desktops, as we can see in the images.

Screenshot 20201009 085829

The left panel bring together the widgets and shortcuts we want, within what the app offers. The interface is very neat and it gives us information about news, weather, notes and more. At all times, throughout the launcher, we will also have a search bar to find applications easily.

Definitely, a launcher that falls in love with its design and simplicityAlthough it has a learning curve that we must adapt to, as it is a totally different concept than what we are used to on Android.

Ratio

Ratio

  • Price: Free
  • Developer: Blloc.inc
  • To download: For Android on Google Play

Related Articles

Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Recensione: il pennino a un prezzo più basso

Brian Adam - 0
Dopo avervi raccontato la variante Ultra, testiamo anche un altro nuovo arrivato in casa Samsung: il "modello base" Galaxy Note 20. Ad agosto 2020 è...
Read more
Apps

The mobile alerts you if there is a knock on the door or the dog barks with the new sound notifications

Brian Adam - 0
Google has announced on its blog a new accessibility feature through its Instant Transcription app: sound notifications. They are something like...
Read more
Apple

Battery issues with iOS 14? Possible solutions

Abraham - 0
Apple released the final version of iOS 14 a few days ago and some users are complaining that their devices are consuming battery at...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©