This great launcher has a minimalist design and saves battery on OLED screens

Ratio is a launcher that gave a lot to talk about in its beta phase and can now be downloaded in the Play Store in a stable version. It is a very minimalist proposal and different from all the launchers that we usually see, with prominence in the application categories, instead of leaving our screen full of icons.

We are going to tell you everything about this new launcher, free, ad-free and with a spectacular and minimalist design.

This is Ratio Launcher

Ratio Launcher gave enough to speak for its design a few months ago, when it began its journey. It is a launcher with a very minimalist design, in which the main screen is starring the categories. When we click on any of them, the apps it includes are expanded. The order is automatic, but we can reorder everything completely manually. The tones of the app are in pure black, so, on a technical level, it saves battery on OLED panels.

We can also customize the color of the icon, as well as the icon itself. We will also have access to statistics on the use of the application. The interface is quite consistent between desktops, as we can see in the images.

The left panel bring together the widgets and shortcuts we want, within what the app offers. The interface is very neat and it gives us information about news, weather, notes and more. At all times, throughout the launcher, we will also have a search bar to find applications easily.

Definitely, a launcher that falls in love with its design and simplicityAlthough it has a learning curve that we must adapt to, as it is a totally different concept than what we are used to on Android.