This happens on your cell phone if you send 30 voice messages in a row on WhatsApp: try it

Many have exchanged a diversity of messages through WhatsApp throughout 2020 and the holidays at the end of the year. Through its platform, anyone can send photos, videos, GIFs, stickers, among other types of multimedia content.

However, one of the ways some people interact is to send voice messages every so often for WhatsApp . Now a curiosity has been discovered within the application and you can try it, if you wish.

Do you know what happens if you send 30 voice messages in a row to a contact? This is a curiosity that some users have wanted to try and it has worked for them.

This trick only works from WhatsApp , for now, on all Android cell phones. This possible ‘bug’ is not found in the terminals with iOS.

WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU SEND 30 VOICE MESSAGES IN A TRACK ON WHATSAPP

If your friend or your partner torture you with WhatsApp audios, then now they will not do it so often for this simple reason. And is that a user can send up to 30 voice messages in a row per day. Not one more.

Did you know about this curiosity of WhatsApp? Well now try it yourself. (Photo: WhatsApp)

If you go to number 31, the application will send you an alert and tell you that you cannot send any more voice messages. Did you know? This has made many fans of the application happy who are crying out that their friends not send them so many voice messages of a few seconds a day.

The main objective is not to generate spam or simply avoid advertising that arrives through audio. In this way, WhatsApp will protect itself from those who try to harm your patience or your peace of mind.