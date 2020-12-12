This has been the most tweeted on Twitter in 2020, a review of a historic year

As usually happens during the month of December, endless summaries of what the year has been on the different platforms come out, and it would not be different in a historical year like the one we have lived through. Because despite how immensely horrible it is being, luckily this 2020 will end, and we will be able to do a review that, without a doubt, will be a reflection of what we have felt throughout these last twelve months.

And Twitter does not, but never miss this appointment with the best of the year, and that is why Twitter has taken the opportunity to review what has happened on its servers in the last 12 months. # COVID19 has been the most mentioned tag this year (by unique authors), tweeted over 400 million of times all over the world.

Talking about 2020 is talking about Covid-19, but also adaptation, improvement, entertainment and creativity, humor, conversation and connections, collaboration and solidarity.

Twitter in 2020: the highlights

Until then “anonymous” accounts such as @jljcolorado, of the chemistry teacher Jose Luis Jiménez, be it the third account with the highest growth of the year in Spain, or that the entire country has turned to the history of Elena Cañizares and her roommates have been a reflection of what we have experienced during this 2020.

Twitter has joined more than ever in an important feeling of gratitude and support to all who worked during the pandemic. The thank you tweets grew 20% worldwide, with recognition in particular to doctors (+ 135%), teachers (+ 30%) and essential / frontline workers (that phrase was tweeted more than 17 million times this year around the world).

The hashtag #I stay at home has been another of the most popular virals of the year through which we have given ourselves the opportunity to discover new hobbies or habits and share them with the world. From cooking, doing yoga, getting a haircut to dyeing your hair at home, playing forgotten board games …

Ibai, Twitch, Operation Triumph …

This year people have met virtually, at “watch parties” or meetups on Twitter, to watch and comment on your favorite shows: # otgala2 has been the second fastest growing hashtag behind #Stay at home, #MasterChef, #TheIslaDeLasTentaciones, and others.

And the user of @IbaiLlanos, the second fastest growing in 2020 after the explosion of Twitch during this year.

The world entero mourned the death of the unforgettable Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman. The Tweet of the announcement of his passing has become the most retweeted in the world and the most Likes of all time. In Spain the Tweet with the most RT 2020 is by David Broncano.

In this interesting official blog post of Twitter tell through the most important tweets what has been 2020.