This iOS function makes the leap to Windows: the system will automatically delete the applications that we do not use

There is no perfect operating system. They all have notable points, an aspect that can be beneficial if they serve as inspiration to another platform. Neither iOS, but neither Android, macOS, Windows, Linux … none is perfect and all can be improved. In the case of Windows the improvement comes thanks to a feature inspired by iOS.

It is a tool that allows the operating system to archive the applications we use the least. In current systems, always connected, it is common for us to install applications that later we do not even remember we have. Taking up space and sometimes resources that will now automatically optimize the system.

Save storage space

The function to remove unused applications came to iOS in version 11 of the operating system and now it is about to make the leap to Windows. And the objective, as in the case of the Apple platform, is the same. End those installed applications that we have not used for a long time.

This reduces the storage load Without this implying giving up the documents and associated data, which are still stored on the device to remain usable when we reinstall the application. And in the same way, the configuration parameters remain in the device, to avoid having to reconfigure it.

The function is enabled by default and is accessible within the control panel. “Setting” in section “Applications” works automatically in the background. However, you can disable it to prevent Windows 10 from removing less-used apps.

The “Application Archive” function is now available on the Dev Channel of the Insider Program and it is to be expected that not so long ago it reaches the global version of Windows 10.