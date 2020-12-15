This iPhone 12 Pro brings a piece of history for $ 9,900

- Advertisement -

The Apple 1 is a computer with great historical value, as it marked the early days of Apple. Those who own a unit of this computer can sell it for a lot of money, with auctions offering about half a million dollars. That said, it seems that the Caviar company specializing in eccentricities around smartphones, has decided to tear apart a unit of an original Apple 1 computer to create a new phone called iPhone 12 Pro Apple 1. As its name suggests, it is a device (or rather, a Frankenstein) that combines an iPhone 12 Pro with parts from the Apple 1. According to the company, this gives you the opportunity to have a piece of history in your hands. Now, with the speed at which phones evolve, the iPhone 12 Pro Apple 1 will be obsolete in about a year, so you will have paid $ 9,900 (8,200 euros) for a collectible device that will no longer be the latest model . Not to mention that the appearance of the iPhone 12 Pro Apple 1 is anything but attractive – although there is nothing written about taste. Perhaps this model could be interesting for some collectors who see the value of owning a piece of history but, for the rest of the mortals, it is another Caviar device to forget.