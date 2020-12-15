MobileiphoneTech News

This iPhone 12 Pro brings a piece of history for $ 9,900

By Abraham
0
0
Iphone 12 Apple 1.jpg
Iphone 12 Apple 1.jpg

Must Read

iphone

This iPhone 12 Pro brings a piece of history for $ 9,900

Abraham - 0
The Apple 1 is a computer with great historical value, as it marked the early days of Apple. Those who own a unit of...
Read more
Tech News

Apple ProRAW: main novelty of the new update iOS 14.3, now available

Brian Adam - 0
Apple has officially released the version of iOS 14.3 to all users. This new version comes to solve minor bugs and complement some functions...
Read more
Mobile

TikTok app hits Samsung TVs in Europe

Abraham - 0
TikTok has launched an app for Samsung smart TVs in Europe, allowing users to watch selected "For You" videos and other TikTok videos. The...
Read more
Microsoft

Microsoft warns about malware that infects the main browsers

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft has notified all its users through a statement from a 'malware' campaign that is affecting the main web browsers, such as Edge, Chrome...
Read more
Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The Apple 1 is a computer with great historical value, as it marked the early days of Apple. Those who own a unit of this computer can sell it for a lot of money, with auctions offering about half a million dollars. That said, it seems that the Caviar company specializing in eccentricities around smartphones, has decided to tear apart a unit of an original Apple 1 computer to create a new phone called iPhone 12 Pro Apple 1. As its name suggests, it is a device (or rather, a Frankenstein) that combines an iPhone 12 Pro with parts from the Apple 1. According to the company, this gives you the opportunity to have a piece of history in your hands. Now, with the speed at which phones evolve, the iPhone 12 Pro Apple 1 will be obsolete in about a year, so you will have paid $ 9,900 (8,200 euros) for a collectible device that will no longer be the latest model . Not to mention that the appearance of the iPhone 12 Pro Apple 1 is anything but attractive – although there is nothing written about taste. Perhaps this model could be interesting for some collectors who see the value of owning a piece of history but, for the rest of the mortals, it is another Caviar device to forget.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Mobile

TikTok app hits Samsung TVs in Europe

Abraham - 0
TikTok has launched an app for Samsung smart TVs in Europe, allowing users to watch selected "For You" videos and other TikTok videos. The...
Read more
iphone

iOS 14.3 is here with support for Apple ProRAW, AirPods Max and more

Abraham - 0
Apple has released iOS 14.3, which adds support for the new AirPods Max headphones and brings long-awaited support for the Apple ProRAW format to...
Read more
iphone

How to control the volume of your Airpods so that they do not harm your health

Brian Adam - 0
If you are not the ones who abuse the volume of the headphones, most likely your children are the ones who go around the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©