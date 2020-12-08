This is behind the boom in “With me” videos on YouTube

“With me” videos are hours of live videos of an everyday activity such as studying or painting. That sounds boring, but it inspires millions of YouTube users worldwide. We take a closer look at the phenomenon of hands-on videos.

From filming to editing to algorithm-friendly titles, you can spend hours creating a successful YouTube video. Or you can just record yourself doing an everyday task for hours and stream it live, generating millions of views.

This is exactly how a “With me” video works, a very special genre of YouTube videos. The phenomenon is not new, but has seen a boom this year.

“With me” videos: trend started with “Study with me”

The “With me” videos were viewed for the first time in 2007. For a long time, the category of “Study with Me” videos (German: Lern-Mit-Mir-Video) dominated.

Schoolchildren or students film themselves while they are studying – either at their own desk, in a library or in a café, sometimes with or without background noise or music.

The whole thing is then usually simply broadcast live and can take eight hours. Watching other people for hours while they roll through books doesn’t necessarily sound like a recipe for success.

But the videos inspire hundreds of thousands of viewers. They in turn watch these videos while they study for themselves. If you can believe the comments below these videos, these learning videos provide viewers with better focus, more motivation and higher productivity while learning.

In fact, studies show that the environment can affect productivity. In a UK study of around 3,700 primary school children, scientists found that the environment has a 16 percent impact on students’ academic performance compared to other external factors. The same applies to the workplace.

It is therefore possible that a “Study with me” video creates a pleasant learning atmosphere for the viewers, such as that found in a library, and that they actually work more concentrated and productive.

Motivation is contagious

In a “Study with me” video, the phenomenon of emotional contamination could also play a role. Simple examples of this are: the other person smiles or yawns – and you unconsciously imitate the behavior by also smiling or yawning.

This can also happen in films. When a character with whom you strongly identify cries, you cry with them in front of the screen.

While there are no well-founded scientific studies on the productivity of “Study with me” videos, it is conceivable that they could have a similar effect of emotional contagion.

Something similar happens in sports. If others are motivated in sport, you are more motivated – and more productive – in this motivational climate. While the demand for “Study with me” videos may well be understandable, a new mega-trend has emerged this year: the “With me” video.

In the lonely lockdown, viewers discover the “With me” videos

It’s no longer just about learning together, but about hands-on videos in general. These videos have titles like “Craft with me” or “Color with me”, where a person really just tinkers or paints something.

These, too, are often just hours of live videos, usually without anyone speaking. The videos are very popular and some have more than 100,000 views. Even the “Study with me” videos were given a huge boost. Some now even have over six million views.

From mid to late March 2020 alone, YouTube reported a 600 percent increase in viewers for “With me” videos. The platform is not completely uninvolved in this. With the first global lockdown, YouTube encouraged its creators to post content on hashtags like #stayathome.

This in turn generated the rediscovery and rediscovery of the “With me” videos. Because watching a “With me” video and doing the same activity in front of your own screen at the same time creates a sense of community.

You don’t learn or do handicrafts alone, but with someone else – in silence togetherness. It can even have a calming, meditating effect. That’s something that certainly doesn’t hurt in stressful pandemic times.

The “With me” videos may be a strange YouTube phenomenon and certainly won’t delight everyone. But as long as users enjoy it, feel less lonely and are even more productive, there is actually nothing wrong with it.

There is only one way to test how effective they may be for you: just try them out.

