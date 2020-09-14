This is ColorOS 11, the OPPO layer for Android 11: all the news, which models will update and when

With Android 11 already in circulation officially, the different manufacturers are moving their pieces to bring the latest version of the Google operating system to their terminals, and OPPO is one of them. OPPO also has its own layer, ColorOS, which needs to adapt to each change made by the Americans and its latest iteration has already been presented: we welcome ColorOS 11.

The first thing that catches the attention of this new version of ColorOS is the change of nomenclature. From ColorOS 7 we jump to ColorOS 11 in order to officially adapt to the version number of the operating system itself, a change made to make things easier for the users themselves. But here it does not only change the name, there are more changes applied, we will tell you about them below.

Integration with Lens for translations and more customization

Lens is integrated into ColorOS 11 that now allows you to translate any text that appears on the screen with a gesture

Once Android’s full-screen gestures were fully integrated into its system, OPPO has decided to enhance these multi-touch gestures by introducing a curiosity that, at least on paper, seems to be quite useful. ColorOS 11 will allow translate texts on screen, on any application, with a three-finger gesture. With it, the part of the screen that we want will be captured and the integration with Google Lens will do the rest. Text translated from one language to another, with hardly any limitations.

OPPO’s cape dark mode also evolves In the new ColorOS 11, there are up to three different color patterns that also have different contrast modes. Each of them is programmable depending on the time of day we are in, total control for users. Personalization also comes to the ‘Always-on’ mode for the screen, because now we can create patterns and designs to be displayed on the panel of our OPPO when the screen is only partially on.

ColorOS 11’s dark mode is customizable and programmable

We continue with the customization aspects for ColorOS 11 and we come to the ringtones and notifications. Now we can tell what instruments, tones and rhythms the ringtone of our phone will follow, which can be unique, and notifications also undergo changes. Instead of the annoying constant preset sound, we can decide that each notification plays a note of a melody that we choose, thus making the followed notifications less intrusive. By the way, we can also customize the color themes of the phone.

FlexDrop is the new system for floating apps in ColorOS 11

FlexDrop debuts in ColorOS 11, a new functionality to activate floating apps with a gesture on the screen, in addition to having the smart sidebar in order to facilitate access to the apps that are active at all times. But the improvements made in ColorOS 11 are not all visible as such, as the manufacturer has also focused on the performance of its phones.

Performance improvements in ColorOS 11

Manage connected devices

OPPO says that the new ColorOS 11 introduces the new version of its interface, UI First 2.0, which optimizes the system’s delay reduction engine to the maximum, both at the level of app execution and graphics. ColorOS 11 promises to increase the RAM usage of its phones by 45%, which should pay off a 32% improvement in phone response rate. Integrated functionality SuperTouch It will also analyze our usage patterns and scenarios, improving response speed. Something that, of course, we will have to try first hand.

ColorOS 11 claims to improve RAM usage, frame rate, and security and privacy

The frame rate of the system also improves with this optimization and OPPO figures this improvement at 17%. The manufacturer indicates that these figures have been registered in the laboratory and that they could change at the time of a real execution in the daily lives of the users. The new version of ColorOS also introduces security and privacy improvements and now we can create private versions when running apps.

According to OPPO, with ColoroS 11 we will be able to duplicate both the apps and their data, thus creating virtual versions of them, independent of the originals, and accessible only through a password or our fingerprint. We can also block the apps of normal use with a password, fingerprint or with our face, and the permission system has been altered by introducing the temporary Android 11 permissions. It also improves, by the way, the management of connected devices in the home that surround our phone.

When will my phone be updated with ColorOS 11 and which models will

The manufacturer OPPO indicates that it will launch a beta program for its new ColorOS 11 in which it will invite expert users to test the characteristics of the layer and share their comments, although the most important information in this regard offered by the brand has to do with the official release of ColorOS 11. It will be done by series and in the coming weeks.

OPPO confirms that the Find X2 series phones will be the first to have ColorOS 11, and therefore Android 11, running through their circuits. Subsequently, ColorOS 11 will be released for other phones in the Find series, the Reno series and the A series. The guiding firm claims that ColorOS 11 will be released for more than 28 phones in its catalog.

The approximate dates and models are as follows:

December 2020

OPPO Find X2 Pro

OPPO Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition

OPPO Find X2

First quarter of 2021

OPPO Find X2 Neo

OPPO Find X2 Lite

Dates to be confirmed