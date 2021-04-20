This is everything that Apple presented in its “Spring Loaded”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Recently took place the “Spring Loaded”, the first Apple event for this 2021. In this, the company surprised with the presentation of a new and revolutionary iMAC. As well as with a new iPad Pro. Both teams with processors that include M1 technology.

Similarly, it unveiled the long-awaited tracking tags: AirTags. Plus new and better features for Apple TV 4K. And, as if that were not enough, it showed an iPhone with an attractive purple color.

iMAC with increased throughput

At the event, one of the most striking launches was the iMAC. This is because the company presented a series of desktop computers in seven beautiful colors, which remind us of the original Apple logo.

The iMAC Pro come with a 4.5K screen in a 24-inch size. In addition to this, the inclusion of the M1 chip has facilitated the internal structure of the equipment, which translates into a slimmer and more elegant design.

In addition to this, we are facing a team that comes to win our hearts. Not only because of its design, but because it promises higher performance thanks to the 8 cores of its GPU and the powerful capabilities of the CPU.

iPad Pro with excellent photographic section

Like the iMAC, Apple also surprised with the novelties of the iPad Pro 2021. This 12.9-inch electronic tablet comes with a powerful photographic section, a 12-megapixel camera with Ultra Wide technology. This makes it easy to take selfies and face unlock.

Added to this, the iPad allows the playback of videos on 6K monitors. It can even be connected to next-generation gaming controllers, either Xbox Series X / S or PS5.

All of those functions are powered by the company’s silicon chip. Arguably, the iPad Pro could match Apple’s MacBook M1s. However, we must await external performance tests from the company.

The long-awaited AirTags

At Spring Loaded, Apple finally introduced the long-awaited AirTags. These are tracking labels that work as accessories. Therefore, we can hang them on our bags, purses, key rings and any other object.

The AirTags would help us to avoid loss or simply have a certain object under control. To use them we only have to count the Find My application. This app is compatible with iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, iPad, among other Apple products.

Those in Cupertino have pointed out that these tags are designed to track objects, not people. The AirTags have an initial cost of $ 29 and will be available starting next April 30.

Apple TV 4K with a revamped Siri Remote

The apple company presented an Apple TV 4K with a new chip, the A12 Bionic. This change comes to improve the playback of HDR videos. In addition to offering a more interactive interface and an immersive experience.

Additionally, Apple introduced a renewed Siri Remote with a slimmer design and a replacement of buttons that facilitate its use. It even added a new circular key that allows better mobilization through the Apple TV 4K interface.

In addition to the aforementioned, Apple shared images of an iPhone 12 in a striking purple color. So the company seized the moment to promote a new makeover for its flagship phone.

Bottom line: Apple continues to bring its powerful silicon processor, the M1, to more computers. Now, in addition to MacBook, we can also choose iMac and iPad with this chip. Without a doubt, this device is here to stay and revolutionize the markets where Apple operates.

Read also:

What can we expect from Apple’s M1 chip in 2021?

.