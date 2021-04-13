This is Eyecam, the webcam that looks like a human eye

- Advertisement -

Technological development constantly surprises us with new inventions and possibilities. However, some of these stand out particularly for their rarity. Such as is the case with the furry electronic pet, Flatcat, or this new camera that appears to be a human eye, Eyecam.

Of the first, we already have a note detailing its peculiarities and, now, we are going to focus our attention on the second. Its creation came from the hand of the French researcher Marc Teyssier. Additionally, the project had additional support from Marion Koelle, Paul Strohmeier, Bruno Fruchard and Jürgen Steimle.

Through its official website, Marc Teyssier has unveiled his new proposal for an intelligent tracking camera. Quickly, it has gone around the world, not because of its functionalities –which are quite standard– but because of its very particular design.

Eyecam, the webcam that looks like a human eye

Basically, as its name shows, Eyecam does its best to present itself as an imitation of the human eye. And, here we are not exaggerating when we say that it is particularly detailed.

Through the images we can see that the equipment is covered in a type of plastic designed to imitate the skin and its natural wrinkles. It also has the usual veins seen in the eyes, an iris and a pupil that can have different colors, just like the skin.

As if that were not enough, the team is also adorned by an eyebrow that imitates the real strand by strand. A detail that is not only limited to the image, but also to movement. Since the contractions of this – like those of the eyelids – can be used so that Eyecam is able to transmit emotions just as a human eye would.

“While web cameras share the same purpose as the human eye –see–, they are not expressive, they do not convey affectivity the way human eyes do. Through our gaze, we can perceive happiness, anger, boredom or fatigue. Eyecam brings the affective aspects of the eye back into the camera, ”said Teyssier.

Structure of the Eyecam, what makes up this camera that looks like a human eye?

Basically, Eyecam has three elements that allow it to mimic the human eye. Within it, we find the components called “musculoskeletal system”, which is responsible for carrying out the functional activities of the chamber.

Externally, we then have the eyeball and the skin layer, both designed to look as much like humans as possible. Now these also have mobility features. The former, for example, must be moved as the Eyecam follows the movement of people around the room.

For its part, the second contracts into blinks from time to time, also imitating human behavior, or it can assume different postures depending on the “emotion” it is trying to convey or the level of “tiredness” it has.

Why was this particular device created?

The idea of ​​an eye always watching us may be a bit unnerving. But in reality, this is precisely the reaction of the creators. To represent their creation, in addition to the publication on the website, Teyssier and his team created a video for YouTube. Then we share it with you.

Inside it, we can observe all the qualities that make Eyecam the first webcam capable of imitating the behavior of the human eye so faithfully. In fact, it is even designed so that we interact with it almost as if it were some kind of virtual pet that not only watches us, but which we can caress and see present emotions.

According to the group of developers, they created the Eyecam to create awareness about this type of sensor device, which they already find naturalized and among us. With the camera that appears to be a human eye, we clearly become more aware of its presence, but it is certainly not the first intelligent camera we have interacted with.

For this reason, his awareness-raising proposal focuses on drawing attention to this issue again. This at the same time that it raises a new discussion about its possible future. All focused both from the functional point of view, as well as from the aesthetic one.

“This anthropomorphic camera emphasizes the potential risks of obscuring current device functions and challenges the design of conventional devices,” Teyssier concluded.

And you? What do you think about the Eyecam? Be part of the discussion!

