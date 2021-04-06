This is FIL, the cryptocurrency used to store data

- Advertisement -

There are thousands and thousands of cryptocurrencies, and more are created every day. With this volume of altcoins (that is, cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin) it is normal that most are limited to projects of small entity without too much market capitalization, which means that either there are very few units or that their price is very under.

FIL is the token of the Filecoin network, which aspires to become the reference blockchain storage service

But sometimes, a newcomer cryptocurrency walks through the front door and quickly rises to the top. This is the case with FIL, the token of the Filecoin network, which currently ranks 14th in market capitalization (although it made a brief foray into the top 10 on April 1) and whose value has grown more than 300% in the last month.

But what makes FIL different from other cryptocurrencies to have grown so abruptly? Mainly, its double role: FIL is not just a common cryptocurrency, but is part of a cloud storage system based on the Filecoin blockchain network.

In this way, FIL is intended to be the incentive in a storage service (like Drive or Dropbox) but fully decentralized. Basically, the operation is as follows: the users of the Filecoin network They pay FIL so that their contents are safe. The more they pay, the more levels of redundancy and security their files will have.

On the other hand, the platform’s miners offer file hosting in exchange for FIL. In this way, offering a large amount of storage and extra levels of security is rewarded, and therefore encouraged, by other users.

There is a second category of miners that, while not offering direct storage, provide secondary support to the network. For example, offering caching or computing power to speed up data transfers.

The landscape that Filecoin is beginning to draw is presented as extremely competitive. Network users will compete to offer the best services in exchange for the platform’s own token, which directly affects its price.

Without a doubt, whether as an investment or to directly use the storage service it offers, it is not a bad idea to keep Filecoin under the radar. FIL is in the main exchanges, being able to buy on sites like Binance and Kraken.

