This is GameOn, Amazon’s new social app for gamers

Amazon has launched a new mobile application that is now available for Android – and will be coming soon to iOS devices – with which users can record videos of between 30 seconds and five minutes playing their favorite video games.

GameOn allows users to create a profile and post the best videos playing video games

It is called GameOn and it is a free app that completes the company’s offer in terms of gaming, after the announced launch of Luna, its online video game platform, and owning Twitch, the most widely used social app to perform video game streaming.

GameOn is not designed to broadcast live, but rather in it users can share edited videos with the best moments, or how to pass a certain level … in their favorite games. It is used to create a repository of these contents, since each user creates their own profile and can save all these contents there, as in any app on a social network.

The application also incorporates editing tools so that users can edit the videos directly in it. Some features are interesting: for example, you can personalize videos with personal comments using an image taken by a selfie camera, or include different screens within the same video.

Users can start recording and stop whenever they want, or they can also press the “Recall” option that allows recording only the last minutes of the game. Another of the most striking sections of the application is the «Challenges», which they will be like contests in which users will have to pass a test playing a certain video game and pass a level, for example, in the shortest time possible. The winners will receive digital badges that they can display on their profile.

