This is how a Tesla circulates with the complete autopilot on roads under construction

Elon Musk has already advanced that it would be at the end of this 2020 when we see the complete Tesla self-driving package arrive and, it has all the earmarks that in the end he will get it. And it is that in the last weeks we have seen all kinds of innovations around a beta version FSD (full self-driving) that is already in the hands of some drivers which are serving as a source of data to polish the version that will reach all owners. At least in the US, which is where this type of technology has a somewhat looser legislation than, for example, the European one.

Be that as it may, and although that FSD has advanced a lot (getting to better recognize both vertical and luminous signs within cities), it has aspects to polish until it is finally launched. It is the case of works, which by their nature are very difficult to foresee and standardizeTherefore, the car cannot rely on a general rule that will serve to behave the same in all cases.

Learning from reality

So, as you might imagine, what they have come up with since Tesla is nothing more than turning to the real world, to the different situations that a driver can find to teach the car, especially in what has to do with signaling and the presence of obstacles such as operators, fences, cones, etc. This is the case of the Model 3 of a US user, who has recorded a video in which he can see how his EV has some problems interpreting what he sees: it stops at the red light of a traffic light that at that moment it has no priority over the worker who is instructing the driver to continue.

This is a small error that shows how complex it is to cover all the possibilities that can occur when we get into a vehicle and drive. Of course, it must be remembered that this FSD is in beta version and although in 90% of cases its behavior is extraordinarily precise and safe, there will always be those situations in which the driver’s attention will be necessary. Hence from Tesla itself they always strive to remember that this type of mode does not exist to go asleep at the wheel, but to go prepared in case at any moment we must take control.

