This is how a Tesla Model 3 circulates from San Francisco to Los Angeles with the FSD

We have already talked a lot lately about Tesla’s famous full self-driving (FSD), which Elon Musk wants to have distributed among his users as soon as possible but which, first, needs to be thoroughly tested for everything the army of testers who are already squeezing it to the fullest to see that it has no faults And it can be considered a reliable option for everyone.

It was last October when the final test of that level 5 that North Americans crave so much began and that, to this day, continues to show its enormous potential and safety when directing the car from one point to another without that there are shocks or risk situations occur. AND nothing better to prove it than a complete journey between two cities in the USA. such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, located in the state of California and which are about 614 kilometers apart.

From the city to the highway

It has been one of these users who are testing the complete Tesla driving that has dared to record a complete video of his journey between these two cities, with the aim of demonstrating that the FSD is already practically operational under any circumstance. So much so that you can see how this technology behaves within the city, in what has been the last stumbling block for the Americans before venturing to have such a sophisticated autonomous driving system.

This is so because practically all the improvements to the FSD that have arrived in recent months have been concentrated in improve the ability of vehicles to detect all light signals, verticals and obstacles that can appear within cities, since that of going on the highway and choosing a lane, or exits and accesses to large roads, was a problem that had already been resolved for years within the ecosystem of Elon Musk.

The owner who has condensed those more than 600 km. in just a quarter of an hour, he has highlighted that, although “the trip was not perfect” consider that it was “such an impressive milestone I had to share it anyway. “Still, and of course in any product that is in a beta phase, He did not miss some details that in his opinion would need to be polished, such as moments in which his Tesla Model 3 “exhibited strange behavior and changed to the adjacent lane.” Even so, taking a look at the video you can see how the response of the vehicle appears, practically all the way, fast, precise and reliable.

