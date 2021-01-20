This is how amazing the new and incredible convertible version of the Tesla Model S is

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

We have been dwelling on some Tesla models that are not the Model 3 for a few weeks now, the company’s best-selling car for being, among other things, the cheapest. Now, that does not mean that those of Elon Musk continue with the development of other models that seek their niche among the fastest on the market.And this is the case of the Model S.

A two-door convertible version of the Tesla Model S

The famous EV of the North Americans, which has undergone a small transformation compared to those that went on sale a few years ago. Now thanks to some images that have been circulating during these days in numerous forums and social media accounts, including Tesla Owners UK show a vehicle on display inside a dealership It appears to be located in Europe, judging by the cars outside and the architecture of the building.

Yay or nay? pic.twitter.com/jDzUc7zZX6

– Tesla Owners UK (@TeslaOwnersUK) January 16, 2021

As can be seen in the images, it is a Tesla Model S two-door convertible, as if it were a kind of Maserati Gran Cabrio. Its design line is elegant and fits perfectly with the basic design line of the North American brand.

One thing its discoverers are unsure about is whether there is an actual folding roof underneath all the custom sheet metal at the rear, and whether it has a folding system. This design is very reminiscent of a Tesla S Roadster sketch made by Ares Design, but this is probably not real as they never released anything official after that initial sketch.

As for whether this looks better or worse than the normal Model S, it is somewhat subjective, this type of question does not necessarily come with a direct answer. The Model S is a car that, despite having a few years since its launch, maintains its appeal, since at the time, when it was presented, it had advanced design lines for its time. Meanwhile, this convertible version is possibly looking good as well.

Tesla Model S convertible

Waiting for Tesla to confirm if it is a real model

Those responsible for the Carscoops website have asked through official channels if it is really a model real or a simply it is a model modified by a user in an unofficial way. We will be attentive to know Tesla’s response about this curious news, since as always happens any news about any of its models or rumors about the launch of a new model or version form a great stir among the followers of Tesla.

>