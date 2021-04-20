This is how Apple TV 4K is renewed during the Apple event in April

- Advertisement -

The great event that Apple announced for this April 20 has finally started, and the company has wasted no time to start surprising us. Among the first elements that he has presented at his event, we have the renewal of the functions of the Apple TV 4K.

Thanks to these, the team will be able to offer better image quality, greater fluidity in video playback and a much more comfortable interface with which to interact. All in such a way that the most immersive and at the same time natural experience that can be offered to users can be offered.

Below we tell in detail about the news of this equipment and when Apple plans to bring it to the market:

Apple TV 4K strengthens its capabilities at the event this April

The first big change that comes to this team is the addition of the A12 Bionic chip to its hardware. Since its introduction last year, it has earned the appreciation of the market by offering an increase in equipment performance that no other chip on the market can match for now.

Thanks to this addition announced at the event, the new Apple TV 4K enables the playback of HDR (high frame rate) videos at higher frame rates. As if this were not enough, if the user also has an iPhone, they can connect the devices with AirPlay and share screens for playback in Dolby Vision of up to 60FPS (frames per second).

Repowered visuals

The addition of the A12 Bionic chip makes the Apple TV 4K have a lot more to announce during this event. From the looks of it, it keeps its ability to play 4K video and Dolby Vision the same. But, as a new addition, a refresh rate of 120 Hz is added.

With this, not only can you follow fast sequences in action movies or when watching sports, but it will also be extremely useful for fans of video games.

Now, those interested in the Apple TV 4K for the visual excellence it offers will not be disappointed either. As a new function, the device’s modem can be connected to the user’s iPhone to automatically adjust the colors of the existing television.

This feature has been called “Color balance” and it will allow monitors to always deliver their highest quality regardless of their factory settings. In this way, users will be able to get the best and most performing image colorization without having to dedicate themselves to adjusting the tones. All they’ll have to do is sync their devices, point the iPhone’s camera at a well-lit element in the room, and let Apple TV 4K do the rest.

Siri Remote

Another big change comes with the redesign of the Siri Remote, while the Apple TV box has kept its characteristic shape, this remote control has received a total makeover. As we see in the image, the buttons have been repositioned to make it easier to reach, and its structure has been made thinner so that it easily adjusts to the size of the hand.

In addition, a new circular button has been added that allows users to navigate the Apple TV 4K interface with much more familiarity. Finally, this button also has a new function known as “circular gesture” that allows you to advance or rewind the video you are watching frame by frame just by sliding your finger around the circumference.

When will Apple TV 4K be available?

As announced at the event, the Apple TV 4K will hit the market in mid-May. However, we can start pre-ordering it from this April 30.

For now, it comes in two presentations. The first will be available for $ 179 and will offer 32GB memory. For its part, the second will double the storage, taking it to 64GB and will be offered for $ 199.

