This is how Carlos Rivera remembered at Christmas a loved one who is no longer there

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The singer Carlos Rivera He is one of the protagonists of the show business who has had a difficult Christmas due to the large number of memories that these holidays bring him, especially those related to his grandmother, who unfortunately passed away around this time nine years ago.

Rivera spoke of her relationship with her grandmother as one full of affection. Both originate from the state of Tlaxcala, specifically the municipality of Huamantla, an area near the southeast of said entity. The singer recalled that the last time they spent Christmas together, his grandmother received him with an affectionate hug, which was not something common for her, so he assured that that gesture “it was the most special”.

This is what he said in one of his comments on social networks a few years ago:

My most special Christmas was the last with my grandmother, which I did not know was the last

Nine years after Rivera’s grandmother passed away, the singer is in one of the most important stages of his life, as he is at the peak of success for being one of the Spanish-speaking artists with the largest number of followers and one of the most required in the entire music industry at this time.

It was recently announced that Carlos Rivera has just acquired a new property in the Pedregal area, where he will live with his current partner, the model Cynthia Rodríguez, with whom he has been in a relationship for several years and with whom he seems to try to unite his life in a perpetual and formal way with marriage.

The couple is one of the most discreet in the entertainment world since neither of them has given much information about their relationship, all being handled with a hermetic discretion which many other artists have made fun of, because even on social networks you can see that both share little content together.

Recently, Rivera went through a bad time since he lost the possibility of being the host of the Latin Grammy, a site that he would have shared with other artists such as Ana Brenda and Yalitza Aparicio. All this because A close member of Carlos’s team tested positive for COVID-19, so everyone who was close to the actor had to maintain quarantine to prevent other people from getting infected.

It was Carlos Rivera himself who decided not to be part of the show since they only had days to start the awards, the quarantine had to last two weeks, which left him without possibilities. For this reason, Víctor Manuelle was chosen as his substitute at the ceremony. Fortunately for the actor, he was negative for the disease. This is what the Mexican singer said on that occasion:

On this occasion, despite the fact that I tested negative, I cannot put anyone at risk, especially my colleagues Ana Brenda and Yalitza or the entire team that surrounds us, production, musicians (…) It makes me very sad not to be able to be there but the most important thing is to take care of ourselves and above all to take care of others and in an act of responsibility I cannot be there and I have to follow the established protocols

However, so much time on stage with Yalitza made both forge a great friendship and as evidence are the gifts that Rivera gave the actress: earrings and a necklace with a high cost and made of gold. Everything as a gesture of gratitude after the intense work they had to go through and that unfortunately they couldn’t go through on stage.

|