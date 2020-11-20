This is how chats that disappear on Facebook Messenger are activated: “ephemeral mode”

Do you like the new design of Facebook Messenger ? A few days ago, several received an update on the most famous chat on Mark Zuckerberg’s social network. This looks very similar to Instagram and, in addition, it complies with a series of merged characteristics so that both complement each other when talking with someone.

Among some novelties is the Selfie Stickers, modification of the colors of the chat, reactions with personalized emojis and what many wonder, the “Ephemeral mode”. What is it for?

The “Ephemeral mode” from Facebook Messenger allows you to message with anyone. But unlike traditional chats, when you finish a conversation with someone, close the window, everything written will disappear as if by magic.

This replaces the self-destructing messages that very few people used. How do I activate the “ephemeral mode”? Well, it is quite simple:

This is how “ephemeral mode” is activated in Facebook Messenger. (Photo: Mag)

It should be noted that the “ephemeral mode” of Facebook Messenger It cannot be used in group conversations but individual conversations.

How to activate the “dark mode” in the Facebook app

It had been made to wait and you can finally have the famous “dark mode”. Facebook , the most famous social network in the world, has been updated in the last few hours and the “dark mode” can now be activated officially and without any kind of tricks or hacks. How is it done? You do not need to be a beta tester for this.

Although this option could already be done from the computer or PC and even in the Lite version of Facebook , it had yet to reach the official app, the same one that most have on their mobile devices.

This new option will not only help you improve your viewing frame, but it will also avoid visual fatigue and avoid further draining the battery power of your device, the latter by turning certain pixels on your screen to black.

This way you can find the “dark mode” of Facebook in the application. (Photo: Facebook)

How do I activate the “dark mode” or “dark theme” in Facebook ? To do this, you must carry out these steps so that you do not make mistakes.

It is here to stay! If you have an iPhone, activate Facebook’s “dark mode” right now. (Photo: Facebook)

Remember that you should be patient if the update of Facebook . Remember that, like the “I love it” this will gradually unfold in the rest of the world, starting with the United States.

Facebook Messenger and how to hide “forwarded” in your conversations

In order for you to know if the message they sent you is original or not, the chat application Facebook Messenger It implemented its function more than 2 years ago to be able to know if the text they sent you has ‘forwarded’ or not.

The goal is for you to know if the other person is simply sending you something that they have seen from another user. So that you can claim it or simply stop using this function too much: there are the famous spam.

However, if you don’t want the ‘forwarded’ message to appear again in your conversations via Facebook Messenger , then you must learn this great trick that, we assure you, you will like to share it with your friends.

