This is how Christmas is celebrated in the various countries of the world

Ah Christmas, the most beautiful holiday of the year for many and – without a doubt – the most awaited. Although it may seem like a world event, the reality is very different. Western culture has taken the celebrations to virtually every corner of the globe, but it’s not the same everywhere. so let’s find out how Christmas is celebrated around the world.

China, where Christmas does not exist … or almost

In China, only one percent of people are Christian, so the celebrations affect a small part of the population. For this reason, the party comes often celebrated only in major cities where we can find Christmas trees, lights and other decorations on the streets and in department stores. Santa Claus is called “Shen Dan Lao Ren” and, when they deliver the mail, some postmen do it dressed in the characteristic costume of the gift-bearer par excellence. Only a few people have a Christmas tree and the vast majority of the time it is plastic; comes decorated with paper chains, paper flowers and paper lanterns. A tradition that is becoming increasingly popular on Christmas Eve is that of give apples. The reason? The word for apple in Mandarin is “píngguo”, which sounds like the word “peace”.

Despite this, most Chinese do not celebrate Christmas at all, especially in rural areas, where Western and Christian influence is negligible. Most of those who celebrate it do like a happy occasion to get together with friends and family… in short, for an excuse to celebrate something.

The situation changes in the larger cities. In Hong Kong, for example, Christmas Day and Boxing Day are both official holidays, while December 26 shoppers are shopped for post-holiday balances and employers usually give employees gifts.

Norway, a Viking Christmas?

For children in Norway, as well as for most European countries, gifts are brought by Santa Claus and also by the little gnomes called “Nisse”. In the country it is tradition to offer small gifts every December day preceding Christmas. These are known as Adventsgave or Kalendergave and are, in short, the version of our – more commercial – “Advent Calendar”.

Instead of milk and cookies, a sheaf of wheat is often left out for birds to eat on Christmas Eve and sometimes a type of rice porridge is also left for the gnomes, which are believed to guard the farm animals. Another tradition – which differs from ours – in some parts of Norway is that families light up a candle every night from Christmas Eve to New Year.

For the inhabitants it is a “relatively young” holiday, as Christmas was not celebrated in Norway until about 1000 or 1100, when Christianity first arrived in the area. Before this, jul (or jòl) was celebrated in the middle of winter, a celebration of the gone harvest and a way of looking forward to spring in honor of the ancient Scandinavian pagans.

The most famous custom of Christmas in Norway is the large Christmas tree that the country gives to the United Kingdom every year. The tree is given as thanks for the help given by the United Kingdom to Norway during World War II. Speaking of tree, a traditional Norwegian Christmas tree decoration are small paper baskets called “Julekurver”, made in the shape of a heart. It is said that the writer Hans Christian Andersen (the author of the “Ugly Duckling”) may have invented them in the 1860s!

One of the most popular desserts is a special bread called “Julekake” which contains raisins, candied peels and cardamom. On Christmas Eve, rice polenta is eaten as a lunchtime meal (served with butter, sugar and cinnamon) or as a main evening dessert (with whipped cream mixed in). If you find an almond in your serving, traditionally a pink or white marzipan pig is donated.

Christmas in Egypt

In Egypt, only a fraction of the population truly celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday, as most Egyptian Christians belong to the Coptic Orthodox Church and have some truly unique traditions. For example, the festival is not celebrated on 25 December but on 7 January. The Coptic month leading up to Christmas is called Kiahk. For the 43 days before Christmas, from November 25 to January 6, Coptic Orthodox Christians have a special fast in which they basically follow a vegan diet. They don’t eat anything that contains products from animals. Once the big day arrives, all foods can be eaten which contain meat, eggs and butter, which were “banned” in the days before Advent. On Orthodox Christmas Day, people gather in their homes bringing “kahk” (special sweet cookies to give as gifts) with them.

In Egypt, Santa Claus is called Baba Noël and it is described exactly as his most common view: children hope that he climbs out of a window and leaves gifts, in return they leave kahk on the windowsill.

Japan, Christmas or Christmas-San?

Christmas has only been widely celebrated in Japan in the past few decades. It is not yet seen as a religious holiday or celebration since – just like in Egypt or China – there aren’t many Christians. Several customs, however, have come to Japan from the United States, such as sending and receiving postcards and, of course, Christmas gifts (we can do the same with the Halloween tradition).

In Japan, Christmas is known more as a time to spread happiness rather than a religious celebration. Eve is often celebrated more than day 25. This day, in fact, is thought of as a romantic day, in which couples spend together and exchange gifts.

In many ways looks like Valentine’s Day celebrations. The most eaten dish during this day? The fried chicken. Although Christmas is not a national holiday in Japan, schools are often closed on the 25th because they are close to the start of the New Year holidays.

A piece of music is particularly famous around Christmas and at the end of the year in Japan: Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and his “Ode to Joy”. Paradoxically, New Year is the day most like a traditional Western Christmas, as the New Year is the time when families get together, have a special meal, pray and send out greeting cards.

Christmas in the Czech Republic

Here is something different. Since it is the evening of December 5 (i.e. the eve of St. Nicholas), that children await the arrival of Santa Claus (who is called St. Nicholas, Svaty Mikulás). According to the stories that are told to the little ones, he is accompanied by one or more angels and one or more devils. He asks the children if they have been good all year and to sing a song or recite a poem, giving them a basket of gifts, often containing chocolate and fruit. If the child was bad, however, the devil could give a lump of coal.

The main Christmas celebrations are Christmas Eve; some people fast all day on Christmas Eve in the hope of seeing a vision of the “golden pig” (zlaté prasátko) appearing before dinner, a sign of good luck. The traditional Christmas dinner is eaten on Christmas Eve evening and the meal consists of fish soup (made from carp) and fried carp with potato salad. Here it is the Christkind (“Baby Jesus”) who brings the presents during the Christmas Eve dinner and leaves them under the Christmas tree.

Czech children dine somewhere other than where the tree is, and when they hear the bell ring, it means that Jesus has come and left the presents under the tree. There is also a particular superstition in the Czech Republic: if you throw a shoe over your shoulder on Christmas day and the tip points towards the house door, it means that the wedding is near.

In short, we understand one thing: it is a day when people like to be together. Unfortunately not everyone will be in the company of their loved ones today, given the situation in which the world finds itself. A gift, a call or a simple message today more than ever will be important to show her your closeness, consoling those who, despite being far away, are close in mind and, above all, in heart. Merry Christmas from the entire editorial staff of Everyeye.it. Best wishes!