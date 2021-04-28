This is how Disney + can be seen in Movistar’s UHD deco from tomorrow

On March 24, 2020, Disney + was launched in Spain and a few days before it was confirmed that Movistar was going to be the strategic ally for the launch. This made the content platform with Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic (and now Star) included in the cinema package and in some Fusion rates. In a first phase, it could be seen in the Disney + applications for Smart TV or mobile phones, but both companies have been working to achieve an integration with that of Netflix. Now, we can confirm that from tomorrow The integration of Disney + in Movistar’s UHD deco will begin.

This same month we told you that the integration of Disney + in Movistar’s 4K deco was in the final stretch. This process has turned out to be quite complex and the operator has not ventured to give specific dates at any time. However, in recent days events have precipitated and we can confirm that the integration starts tomorrow for customers with the UHD deco of the blue operator.

Integration tomorrow, but it will take time to complete

Movistar has wanted to be very cautious with everything related to the integration of Disney + in its UHD deco. In the same way that Netflix was available almost from the first moment, for this platform it has taken a little over a year since its launch. In addition, tomorrow we can say that the integration will come, but that it will be a process that will be completed in a time when it is verified that everything works perfectly and that it is offered a higher quality experience to the client.

Hello, Miguel Angel. I am José Carlos. Confirm that the launch of the Disney + application on the UHD decoder will take place on April 28. From then on, it will be visible to customers with a UHD decoder. All the best. – Movistar Spain (@movistar_es) April 27, 2021

Hello Manu. Confirm that as of Wednesday the Disney + app will be integrated in some areas of the region. And next week the deployment is completed. All the best. Jose Carlos. – Movistar Spain (@movistar_es) April 26, 2021

The integration will be very similar to that of Netflix, that is, we will be able to access the Disney + content directly, but these will also appear in the search engine along with the rest of the Movistar content. In addition, they will appear in the content recommendations made to customers. Disney + will have its own street in the deco that will appear just after Netflix and before Children’s. It can also be accessed directly from the channel 101.

In recent days, many customers have seen how their Movistar UHD deco was updated to a new version. Beyond the usual corrections and improvements of any update, the integration of Disney + content is active. As it is a controlled launch, it is possible that not all customers will have the option active from tomorrow.