This is how Facebook will change its algorithm again

Facebook does not display content chronologicallyInstead, the algorithm of the social network sorts all the publications of the user’s contacts, the Groups that he follows and the Company Pages to which he is subscribed to show him at the top of the feed those that he thinks will interest them the most .

Facebook is going to launch a series of questions to each user in order to understand how they want the content shown to be ordered

The order is therefore unique for each user, and the Facebook algorithm uses hundreds of variables to order the news. From time to time, the social network introduces news to better order the content, and that is what the company has just announced. Facebook will carry out a series of experiments to use direct feedback from Facebook users to understand what content they consider most valuable and, with the results, will carry out new changes in the algorithm.

Facebook already had launched in 2019 a series of questions to understand if users considered a certain content valuable. Since then, it has occasionally displayed a message asking the user: “Is this content worth it?” If you indicate yes, more similar content will be shown to you in the first positions of the feed, and if not, it will go to the bottom of the list.

According to the social network, this feedback is more valuable than counting the “likes” or the interactions generated by a content, variables that it will continue to take into account, but from now on it will ask users more questions to understand how they want each one of them is the order of the news that is shown.

These will be some of the questions and issues that Facebook will consider from now on:

-If users find “inspirational” content. According to Facebook, users want to see inspiring content at the top of their news feed as they find it useful and can use it beyond Facebook. As an example, put a motivational phrase or a landscape. To understand what content is inspirational, Facebook will ask users a series of questions and, depending on their responses, will incorporate that signal or not into the algorithm, with the aim that they see more content that they consider “inspirational”.

-Themes that do not interest. Even if you only follow friends and Pages and Groups on Facebook that you want, sometimes they publish content on topics that do not interest us. This is why Facebook will begin to ask users if a certain topic is relevant to them (for example, fashion or sports) and depending on their responses, it will also accommodate the results to the algorithm to show them less content on the topics that interest them the least. even though your friends have posted it.

-Understand the content that users want to see less. Facebook ensures that there are topics that may be more conflictive than others, such as politics and religion. That is why it will also pay special attention to the posts that have more negative comments and will explicitly ask users if they want to see more about those topics or not.

-Facilitate giving feedback on content. Facebook is going to comment to test a new content design that will make the button to give the opinion on it more prominent. Thus, if a user finds that post irrelevant or bothers them, they can click on the X located in the upper right corner of the post to hide it and see less content like that in the future.

