Tech News

This is how Facebook’s new tool works against misinformation about COVID-19

By Brian Adam
0
0
2020 12 16 14 15 58.jpg
2020 12 16 14 15 58.jpg

Must Read

Apps

Instagram launches a new button to chat on WhatsApp

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook continues to take steps in the integration of its messaging platforms. Now Instagram has just launched the possibility that companies add a...
Read more
Tech News

This is how Facebook’s new tool works against misinformation about COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
Access to information is one of the most important factors in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we live in an age...
Read more
Android

OPPO A15s: an entry range with more memory, triple camera and cheap

Brian Adam - 0
Back in October, OPPO launched the OPPO A15 in India as an economic mobile for about 122 euros to change. Two...
Read more
Tech News

Asus ROG Delta S Review: the first headset with MQA, also ideal for PS5

Brian Adam - 0
We have previewed the new Asus ROG Delta S, the first headset with support for MQA technology compatible with PC, Switch and PlayStation 5. Asus...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Access to information is one of the most important factors in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we live in an age where news travels at breakneck speed regardless of its quality. So, through social networks we can receive all kinds of information that may not be true, but that many people spread. For this reason, Facebook has decided to combat misinformation about COVID-19 and to achieve this it has launched a new tool.

It is a mechanism that seeks to eliminate publications that show erroneous publication and in turn, direct users to the correct data.

Facebook fights misinformation about COVID-19

In a situation as delicate as the COVID-19 pandemic, misinformation can multiply the cases and even make them lethal. Considering this, it is enough to go around platforms like Facebook so that we can find all kinds of publications about it. Many of them are not true, however, thousands of people echo them and this is problematic.

In that sense, Facebook has launched a tool that eliminates publications with false information. However, this is not the complete picture of how this mechanism works.

It all starts with a notification to users who have liked, commented or shared a post with false information about the disease. This message says: “We removed a post you liked with false and potentially harmful information about COVID-19“. Along with this message, it offers the option to unfollow the page or profile that made the post. But it is not there. Additionally, it offers different sources with confirmed information about COVID-19.

In this way, the social network seeks to limit the spread of false news and incorrect data while, at the same time, educating users with real information. It is a measure that follows the steps of others previously implemented, such as the elimination of pages that spread anti-vaccine theories. Although it is a good mechanism, we must wait to confirm its success.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Instagram launches a new button to chat on WhatsApp

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook continues to take steps in the integration of its messaging platforms. Now Instagram has just launched the possibility that companies add a...
Read more
Android

OPPO A15s: an entry range with more memory, triple camera and cheap

Brian Adam - 0
Back in October, OPPO launched the OPPO A15 in India as an economic mobile for about 122 euros to change. Two...
Read more
Tech News

Asus ROG Delta S Review: the first headset with MQA, also ideal for PS5

Brian Adam - 0
We have previewed the new Asus ROG Delta S, the first headset with support for MQA technology compatible with PC, Switch and PlayStation 5. Asus...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©