This is how Facebook’s new tool works against misinformation about COVID-19

Access to information is one of the most important factors in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we live in an age where news travels at breakneck speed regardless of its quality. So, through social networks we can receive all kinds of information that may not be true, but that many people spread. For this reason, Facebook has decided to combat misinformation about COVID-19 and to achieve this it has launched a new tool.

It is a mechanism that seeks to eliminate publications that show erroneous publication and in turn, direct users to the correct data.

Facebook fights misinformation about COVID-19

In a situation as delicate as the COVID-19 pandemic, misinformation can multiply the cases and even make them lethal. Considering this, it is enough to go around platforms like Facebook so that we can find all kinds of publications about it. Many of them are not true, however, thousands of people echo them and this is problematic.

In that sense, Facebook has launched a tool that eliminates publications with false information. However, this is not the complete picture of how this mechanism works.

It all starts with a notification to users who have liked, commented or shared a post with false information about the disease. This message says: “We removed a post you liked with false and potentially harmful information about COVID-19“. Along with this message, it offers the option to unfollow the page or profile that made the post. But it is not there. Additionally, it offers different sources with confirmed information about COVID-19.

In this way, the social network seeks to limit the spread of false news and incorrect data while, at the same time, educating users with real information. It is a measure that follows the steps of others previously implemented, such as the elimination of pages that spread anti-vaccine theories. Although it is a good mechanism, we must wait to confirm its success.

.